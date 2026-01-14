Transfer rumors, news: Man City prepare Guehi offer, won't meet £35m asking price

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City are readying an offer for Marc Guéhi, and N'Golo Kanté is close to a return to Europe. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Man Utd not planning Jan. transfers for Carrick

- Rosenior plans talks with Chelsea exile Sterling

- Klopp: Xabi's Madrid exit 'nothing to do with me'

Marc Guéhi's contract at Crystal Palace is set to expire at the end of the season. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester City are preparing to make an offer for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi this month, according to TalkSPORT. While the Premier League champions are said to be unwilling to meet Palace's £35m asking price, a bid of some kind may go through before the January window slams shut. Guéhi, 25, is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with the likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich in recent months. The defender is said to be "relaxed" about the prospect of seeing out his contract at Palace.

- Bayern have a history of signing the best talent in the Bundesliga, and Sky Germany has reported they could rival Premier League sides this summer for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande. The Ivory Coast international is on Bayern's shortlist, alongside FC Cologne wonderkid Said El Mala. Bayern are said to prioritise strengthening the left-wing position regardless of what happens to Serge Gnabry, who looks set to extend his deal at the club. Diomande, 19, could be tricky to prize away from Leipzig, as he is under contract at the club until 2030, having only joined last summer from Leganés.

- Roma are pushing to sign Aston Villa winger Donyell Malen in the final weeks of the transfer window, Sky Sports reports. The Serie A giants have "accelerated" their pursuit in recent days, although Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also keen. Roma hope to strike an agreement soon, with the Dutchman potentially travelling to the Italian capital this week if all goes as planned. The proposal on the table would see Malen join on loan, with Roma having a future option to make the switch permanent.

- Al Ittihad midfielder N'Golo Kanté is "very close" to agreeing terms with Fenerbahçe following a positive meeting with the club, Fabrizio Romano reports. The French international is set to be out of contract this summer, after three seasons in the Saudi Pro League. As per Romano, negotiations between Al-Ittihad and Fenerbahçe over a transfer fee are ongoing, as the Saudi side do not want to lose Kanté on a free.

- Manchester United are not planning to bring back Marcus Rashford into the first-team squad, despite the departure of Ruben Amorim as head coach, TalkSPORT has revealed. The 28-year-old is on loan at Barcelona, where he has registered nine goal involvements in 18 La Liga games. The Catalan giants are reportedly considering signing Rashford on a permanent deal this summer.

DONE DEALS

To follow...

Expert take

ESPN's resident scout Tor-Kristian Karlsen explains why Marc Guéhi is attracting major interest this month:

It is obvious why Guéhi is one of the most coveted players in this transfer window. To a certain extent, he is a centre-back who exposes the limits of data. The eye test shows a right-footed defender who controls space, closes passing lanes early and often deals with danger before it turns into a stat, yet those preventative actions rarely register in most stat models. His role at Crystal Palace -- disciplined and most often wide left in a back three -- further mutes the "loud" numbers that tend to amplify more chaotic centre-backs who are constantly involved in tackles, blocks and last-ditch actions. Add in a passing profile built around efficiency rather than constant risk-taking and Guéhi's numbers can look ordinary. In practice, however, much of what sets him apart from the pack happens in the moments that stop situations from developing in the first place. Although Palace have used him extensively in a back-three, but he has performed well in a back-four for England. That change of formation has not impacted him massively, which matters for clubs who demand tactical flexibility from their centre-backs. At a cut-price due to his contract expiring in the summer, Guéhi is a no-brainer signing for whoever can win the race to his signature.

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:54 Why Xabi Alonso's sacking is a 'big surprise' from Real Madrid Alex Kirkland explains why Real Madrid's timing to sack Xabi Alonso as manager has come by as a "big surprise" after losing the Supercopa final vs. Barcelona.

- Everton are exploring the idea of signing Fenerbahçe forward Youssef En-Nesyri this month. The Turkish club are open to letting him leave either on a temporary or permanent basis, with concrete talks underway. (Sky Germany)

- San Jose Earthquakes are finalising a move for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner. A medical is expected to be completed soon ahead of his official unveiling at the MLS club. (Sky Germany)

- West Ham are keen on signing Eric Dier on loan this month. However, the former England international is reluctant to leave Monaco. (Daily Mail)

- Giocomo Raspadori is set to undergo a medical at Atalanta imminently, after a €22m deal was agreed between the Italian club and Atletico Madrid. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Leeds United midfielder Jack Harrison is on his way to Fiorentina after a deal was closed between the two clubs. (Matteo Moretto)

- Bradford City are set to sign Manchester United youngster Ethan Wheatley on loan until the end of the season. (MEN)

- Lazio have shown an interest in Elche's highly-rated midfielder Rodri Mendoza, who has previously been linked with a move to Arsenal. (Nicolo Schira)

- Chicago Fire and USMNT midfielder Kelly Acosta is on the verge of joining Polish side Pogoń Szczecin, after a mutual contract termination was agreed with Chicago. (Tom Bogert)

- Liverpool will "pull the plug" on any potential move for defender Joe Gomez this month. (Football Insider)

- Stoke City are in advanced talks to sign Hull City's Cody Drameh on loan. (Sky Sports News)

- Arsenal insist Ben White will not depart the club this month, despite rumoured interest from Everton and Manchester City. (TeamTalk)