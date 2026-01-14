Open Extended Reactions

Maximillian Ibrahimović has joined Ajax. Getty

Ajax have confirmed the loan signing of the son of Zlatan Ibrahimović, Maximillian, from AC Milan.

The transfer sees Maximillian follow in his famous father's footsteps, who enjoyed a hugely successful three year spell in Amsterdam where he won two league titles.

The Dutch side have an option to buy the 19-year-old forward at the end of the season, and said he would divide his team between the Ajax under-23 side and the senior team.

- January transfer window: Grading big signings in men's soccer

- Ranked: Best, worst 2025 summer transfers from Premier League and beyond

Maximillian joined AC Milan's academy in 2022 and has spent the last six months playing for their second team, Milan Futuro, in the Italian Serie D.

"We are very pleased with the arrival of Maximilian," Ajax's director of football Marijn Beuker said.

"He is a talented forward with a good sense of positioning in and around the penalty area, and he has strong goal-oriented finishing. He is skilful with his dribbling and, above all, has a great winner's mentality and training attitude."