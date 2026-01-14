West Ham to discuss lowering Lucas Paquetá valuation - sources

Open Extended Reactions

West Ham will hold an internal meeting with its shareholders this weekend to discuss lowering the asking price of Lucas Paquetá, per ESPN sources.

Paquetá, who has 18 months left on his contract with the London outfit, is keen to leave the Hammers in this transfer window and return to boyhood club Flamengo.

Sources have told ESPN that West Ham's initial valuation of £50 million ($67.2m) is considered too high for Flamengo, who are looking to offer no more than £35m for the midfielder.

West Ham, however, believe they could get more from a European club for Paquetá, with Tottenham Hotspur having already indicated that they would be willing to bid higher for the player.

Paquetá, 28, already agreed personal terms with Flamengo last month and should the two clubs reach an agreement for his transfer, the Brazil international will sign a contract with the Rio de Janeiro-based club for the next four seasons.

ESPN understands that West Ham coach Nuno Espírito Santo is against Paquetá leaving midway through the season as he considers the player an undisputed starter and a key asset in their fight against relegation.

Paquetá, who joined the east London club in the summer of 2022 from Lyon, has four goals and one assist in 18 Premier League appearances this season. West Ham are 18th in the league standings, one place and seven points adrift of safety.