Man City sign USWNT's Sam Coffey from Portland Thorns

Why did no USWNT players make the top 20 of ESPN FC Women's Rank? (1:53)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City on Wednesday confirmed the signing of United States women's national team midfielder Sam Coffey on a 3½-year deal.

Sources told ESPN that the transfer fee is $875,000 (£650,000).

"Sam's reputation as one of the world's best speaks for itself, and we're delighted she's chosen to come here ahead of other potential suitors," Manchester City Women director of football Therese Sjogran said in a statement. "We believe she has all the qualities needed to thrive at City and, more broadly, the WSL, and we're excited to see how she can elevate our already superb squad of players.

"Sam is playing at the top of her game, and I think her decision to come here shows the incredible progress we've made as a Club and the ambitions we have moving forward."

Man City are six points clear at the top of the Women's Super League and look well placed to win their first league title since 2016.

Multiple sources confirmed that City have been interested in Coffey for a while. City have been looking to add depth in midfield since last summer and were prepared to wait for the right option, having previously inquired about Coffey.

Sam Coffey has left the Portland Thorns after three years at the club. Getty

One source added that it was Coffey's desire to experience playing in Europe.

"I think I'm at a place in my career where I feel ready and settled in as a pro. It feels like the right time to really challenge myself in this way," Coffey told club media. "The fact it's official, I'm here and it's all real and happening is just so exciting, and I couldn't be more ready and happy about everything."

- Arsenal favourites to sign Lionesses star Georgia Stanway - sources

- Who are the top performers in Europe's major women's leagues?

The 27-year-old spent three years with Portland Thorns FC after graduating from college and captained the team to the NWSL playoff semifinals in 2025.

Coffey has earned 42 caps for the U.S. team, netting five goals and providing four assists since becoming a key feature on the squad. She was part of the winning team at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

ESPN's Jeff Kassouf contributed to this report.