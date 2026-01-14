Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that sporting director Fabio Paratici has left the club to join Serie A club Fiorentina in his native Italy.

Paratici will leave Spurs after the conclusion of the summer transfer window -- 3½ months after being appointed to the role.

The 53-year-old has had two spells in prominent roles within the Spurs hierarchy. He spent just under two years as managing director of football from June 2021 to April 2023 before being banned from football by the Italian FA -- and subsequently also FIFA -- for alleged financial malpractice during his time at Juventus.

After serving his ban, Paratici officially returned to Spurs as co-sporting director, alongside Johan Lange, following Daniel Levy's shock exit from the club.

Fabio Paratici (centre) leaves Johan Lange (left) as the club's sole sporting director. Paul Harding/Getty Images

"I want to thank Vinai and the Board of Tottenham Hotspur for accommodating my desire to return to Italy and join Fiorentina," Paratici said in a statement.

"I have loved my time at the Club, however this opportunity, together with the need to be based in my homeland, has led me to this decision.

"Spurs is a club that is very close to my heart. It has great people working for it, who are as passionate about the project as I am and want to bring sustained success. I have no doubt that they will achieve that and I will be watching closely from Italy."

Paratici's exit comes amid growing pressure on head coach Thomas Frank, with the team languishing in 14th place in the Premier League table and fans making clear their disdain for the style of football on show in north London.

"We have agreed that Fabio will return to Italy following the conclusion of the January transfer window, in line with his wish to move back home. We thank Fabio for his contribution to the Club and wish him well for the future," Spurs' chief executive officer Vinai Venkatesham said.

"Our management structure is designed to be resilient to personnel changes, and it will be business as usual moving forward."

Tottenham are set to complete their first signings of the January transfer window with Conor Gallagher moving from Atlético Madrid and left-back Souza due to arrive from Santos.