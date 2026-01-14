Chelsea vs. Arsenal LIVE: Latest updates from Carabao Cup semifinal first leg

Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to ESPN's live updates as Chelsea host Arsenal in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal at Stamford Bridge.

The clash will give new Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior his first taste of the London rivalry in his second match in charge, following his side's 5-1 FA Cup win over Charlton.

His counterpart on Wednesday evening, Mikel Arteta, has said it is his "mission" to knock Chelsea out of the tournament as they chase silverware on four fronts this season.

Still alive in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, the League Cup will give Arteta a chance to win his first trophy since the 2020 FA Cup before they bid for bigger and better things later in the campaign.

Manchester City took the advantage in their semifinal tie with a 2-0 win over Newcaslte United on Tuesday. The match was overshadowed by VAR controversy but despite with Antoine Semenyo's disallowed goal, City have one foot in the final.

For now, the focus is on London and who might take the upper-hand between Chelsea and Arsenal.

