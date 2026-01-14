Open Extended Reactions

Crystal Palace and United States defender Chris Richards has been voted the 2025 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year, the federation announced Wednesday.

Richards beat out Columbus Crew defender Max Arfsten, Orlando City defender defender Alex Freeman, New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Malik Tillman, with 48.6% of the weighted vote followed by Tillman (21.7%) and Freeman (13%).

Richards was surprised with the news during an interview on "The Pat McAfee Show," which aired on ESPN Wednesday.

"It means the world to me," Richards, who is set to be a key player for the USMNT at this year's World Cup on home soil, told McAfee. "People are going to say it's a lot of pressure but pressure builds diamonds. With this team, with this country, we're Americans -- we like to win, we like to scrap, we like to fight.

"That's what we're going to do in the summer and hopefully by the end of it we're holding a big trophy."

In addition to fan voting, votes for U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year are collected from national team coaches, USMNT players who earned a cap in 2025, members of the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors, U.S. Soccer Athletes' Council, professional league head coaches and sporting directors, select media members and former players and administrators.

Chris Richards excelled for the USMNT and Crystal Palace in 2025. Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Richards enjoyed a stellar 2025 for both club and country.

The Birmingham, Alabama, native played in 12 matches for the USMNT, totaling 1,004 minutes -- the most of his international career. He scored two goals, including one in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final, in which Mexico prevailed, 2-1. He was also named to the tournament's Best XI.

Richards enjoyed similar success at club level, making 32 appearances in all competitions, and helping Palace win the 2025 FA Cup with a 1-0 win against Manchester City, as well as the 2025 Community Shield via a penalty shootout against Liverpool. Those were the first major trophies won by the club in its 120-year history.

The U.S. Soccer Male Athlete of the Year award was first handed out in 1984, and since then 28 different players have claimed the prize. Christian Pulisic and Landon Donovan are tied for the most wins with four each.