Following a worldwide poll that attracted millions of votes from the gaming community, EA Sports has announced the final cut of both its men's and women's FC 26 Team of the Year.

After being selected for their prominent performances in 2025, each player in the respective TOTY XIs will receive special in-game items and buffs. This year, for the first time, a captain has also been chosen for each of the men's and women's teams, both of whom have been honored for their outstanding contributions over the course of the calendar year.

EA Sports has also confirmed that a special card will also be awarded to the so-called "12th player," who narrowly failed to make the FC 26 TOTY, along with a handful of other honorable mentions -- all of which will be revealed before the end of January.

EA SPORTS FC 26 Team of the Year (Men's)

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma - Manchester City & Italy

DF: Jules Koundé - Barcelona & France

DF: William Saliba - Arsenal & France

DF: Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool & Netherlands

DF: Nuno Mendes - Paris Saint-Germain & Portugal

MF: Pedri - Barcelona & Spain

MF: Declan Rice - Arsenal & England

MF: Vitinha - Paris Saint-Germain & Portugal

FW: Ousmane Dembélé - Paris Saint-Germain & France

FW: Erling Haaland - Manchester City & Norway

FW: Kylian Mbappé - Real Madrid & France

Donnarumma has successfully dislodged FC25 TOTY goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez from between the sticks. The Italy international enjoyed a stellar year in 2025, helping PSG secure the treble, crowned by winning the Champions League for the first time, before and winning the Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper Award before transferring to Manchester City over the summer.

Saliba and Van Dijk have held down their center back pairing from last year, but both full backs have been replaced with Alejandro Grimaldo and Dani Carvajal making way. Koundé was a key part of the Barça team that won a domestic treble last season, while Mendes was among PSG's all-conquering 2024-25 side, while he also scored and was named Player of the Match in Portugal's win over Spain in the 2025 UEFA Nations League final.

The midfield trio from the FC25 TOTY has also been replaced entirely with Pedri, Rice and Vitinha coming in for Cole Palmer, Rodri and Jude Bellingham, while Mbappé is the only returning member of the FC25 TOTY forward line. In the FC26 iteration, the Real Madrid striker is joined in attack by PSG's Ballon d'Or-winning winger Dembélé and Manchester City striker Haaland.

Mbappé has also been named as the inaugural captain of the men's EA SPORTS FC TOTY in recognition of the France international's extraordinary output, after he finished 2025 with 59 goals in 58 games to his name for Los Blancos.

EA SPORTS FC 26 Team of the Year (Women's)

GK: Christiane Endler - OL Lyonnes & Chile

DF: Lucy Bronze - Chelsea & England

DF: Millie Bright - Chelsea & England

DF: Leah Williamson - Arsenal & England

DF: Selma Bacha - OL Lyonnes & France

MF: Aitana Bonmatí - Barcelona & Spain

MF: Mariona Caldentey - Arsenal & Spain

MF: Alexia Putellas - Barcelona & Spain

FW: Clàudia Pina - Barcelona & Spain

FW: Ewa Pajor - Barcelona & Poland

FW: Alessia Russo - Arsenal & England

Endler has ousted Germany veteran Ann-Katrin Berger to take the goalkeeper slot in the women's FC26 TOTY after returning to imperious form with OL Lyonnes following her retirement from international soccer in 2023.

Captaining the team is Chelsea right back Bronze, the only member of the FC 25 TOTY back four to retain her place after another formidable year for both club and country, during which she became a two-time European champion as part of England's Euro 2025-winning side. Bronze is fielded alongside fellow Lioness Williamson and Chelsea teammate Bright, who won a domestic treble in 2024-25.

It's no surprise to see reigning three-time Ballon d'Or-winner Bonmatí retain her place alongside fellow Barcelona maestra Putellas, who herself has won the Ballon d'Or twice. They are joined by Spain teammate Caldentey, who was exceptional at Euro 2025 and won the Champions League title at the first attempt in her debut season at Arsenal while also being crowned Women's Super League Player of the Season for 2024-25.

An all-new front three sees Arsenal and England striker Russo play her way into the FC TOTY for the first time. The Barcelona pairing of Pajor and Pina making up the XI after they scored a combined total of 69 goals for the Catalans as part of their 2024-25 domestic quadruple triumph.