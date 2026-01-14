Football Australia appoints Martin Kugeler as new CEO

Open Extended Reactions

Football Australia's long search for a leader has concluded, after the federation announced on Thursday that former Stan Sport chief Martin Kugeler had been appointed as its next chief executive officer.

James Johnson ending a five-and-a-half-year tenure when he stepped down last May, Football Australia has been led on an interim basis by former Matilda Heather Garriock, who resigned from its board to assume the role. She will now transition to a newly created executive director of football role, as well as serve as deputy chief executive.

Football Australia have announced Martin Kugeler as new chief executive. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images for Football Australia

Kugeler's arrival comes just weeks after A-League administrators the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) announced that its vacant chief executive role was being filled by former AFL executive Steve Rosich - bringing to an end an extended period in which the two highest footballing bodies in Australia were led by interims.

"There isn't a sport in the country that can match the existing domestic and international footprint of football, or the potential for further growth inherent in our game," Kugeler said in a statement. "I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead Football Australia as CEO and help us realise our potential, with the clear ambition to drive growth and reach new heights in the sport that we love."

Kugeler's appointment comes at the start of a significant year for Football Australia, with the Matildas set to begin a home Women's Asian Cup in less than two months. The Socceroos will then take part in the Men's World Cup in North America in June, with coach Tony Popovic's contract set to expire following that tournament.

After its launch late last year, chair Anter Issac has also committed the federation to supporting second-tier competition the Australian Championship for five years, adding to its responsibilities to oversee the Australia Cup and junior national teams, serve as regulator for the in-flux A-Leagues, and foster the game's participation base and grassroots.

Football Australia itself has experienced significant staff turnover, particularly at the executive level, since Johnson's departure, notably the exits of former chief football officer Ernie Merrick (who the Sydney Morning Herald reported in November is pursuing legal action over his redundancy), chief financial officer Caroline Veitch, and chief customer, brand and marketing officer Peter Filopoulos.

The federation had flagged moves to 'right-size' the business as it seeks to return to surplus after a record-setting AU$8.5 million loss in 2025 and in an all-staff email circulated from its "President's Office" -- led by Isaac - last year, the federation also indicated that it was undertaking a review of its governance framework, with sources also telling ESPN that steps to author a new "strategic plan" were underway

"I will be leading the team with a strong focus on innovation, robust professional structures and enhanced commercial outcomes to increase investment back into the game," said Kugeler.

"Football is the largest participation sport in Australia. Our national teams - the Matildas, Socceroos and youth teams - are exceptional, truly global and unite not only the football community but the nation. Football has an unmatched passionate community of players, coaches, officials, volunteers and supporters."

Kugeler joins Football Australia after departing Stan amid a restructuring of the streaming provider a year ago. His exit brought to an end a decade-long tenure with the platform, the last four years of which had been spent as chief executive after previously serving as the organisation's chief financial officer and its director of strategy, sport, business development and product. Prior, he worked in media and communications across both Australia and his native Germany, including a near-decade long stint with German conglomerate Bertelsmann.

After overseeing the launch of Stan Sport, Kugeler was in charge when the streaming service moved into the football space by acquiring rights to broadcast the UEFA Champions League and other UEFA competitions in 2021. It continued to bolster its football offerings in subsequent years, most notably last June when it added the English Premier League to its stable after purchasing rights owned by closing-down Optus Sport.

However, Australian football was absent from the platform during his tenure, with Paramount extending an agreement with Football Australia in 2024 to broadcast Socceroos and Matildas for a further four years, in a deal that also included rights for the 2026 Women's Asian Cup, 2027 Men's Asian Cup, and the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. The first year of the Championship, meanwhile, was broadcast on SBS.