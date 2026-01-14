Chelsea boss Rosenior: Blame me for Sánchez errors vs. Arsenal

Steve Nicol and Frank Leboeuf discuss Arsenal's 3-2 win over Chelsea in the first leg of the FA Cup semifinal. (1:50)

LONDON -- Liam Rosenior has urged Chelsea fans to blame him for Robert Sánchez's two mistakes that helped Arsenal to a 3-2 victory in Wednesday's Carabao Cup semifinal, first leg at Stamford Bridge.

Sánchez failed to deal with a seventh-minute corner as Ben White nodded in from close range to give the visitors the lead, which Viktor Gyökeres then doubled four minutes after half-time courtesy of another error from the Blues goalkeeper.

Chelsea rallied and halved the deficit as Alejandro Garnacho finished smartly on 57 minutes before Martín Zubimendi superbly finished a flowing 71st minute-move to net Arsenal's third.

Garnacho's second -- seven minutes from time -- kept Chelsea in touch once again but they face an uphill task to qualify for March's final with the second leg taking place at Emirates Stadium on Feb. 3.

That challenge was made harder by Sánchez's mistakes and the Spaniard also drew criticism from sections of the Chelsea fans as he tried to play out from the back but faltered under Arsenal's high pressing.

Rosenior, marking his home debut as head coach after replacing Enzo Maresca last week, said: "The first goal was disappointing. It's a team goal. It's not just on Rob [Sánchez].

Robert Sanchez was guilty of two costly errors in Chelsea's loss to Arsenal. Alex Pantling/Getty Images

"I'm asking Rob to do things that he hasn't done before. I said to him before the game, and I made this really clear, when my players make mistakes, I'm accountable. That's on me. He made a save in the second-half that was absolutely world-class. That could have put us out of the tie.

"He will improve in terms of his understanding. He's had a very good season. There were very, very good moments with him. I'll stay positive with him, as I will with all the group. My job is to help them, not to blame them."

Rosenior also revealed that Chelsea battled a sickness bug in the build-up to the game with Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens unable to play due to suffering with "dangerously high temperatures."

Cole Palmer and Reece James, also absent against Arsenal, are however expected to return for Saturday's Premier League visit of Brentford.

"Cole, yes, this game came too early for him," said Rosenior. "Hopefully, he'll be available to train on Friday and hopefully he'll be ready for us to play on Saturday. But he had a little minor strain in his thigh.

"If you play a player too early in January with a minor strain, it can turn to six weeks. I can't afford to lose Cole Palmer for six weeks because he's that good. Reece [James] had a big knock on his hip. It was too sore for him today, so hopefully he'll be back for Saturday.

"Jamie Gittens was ill last night, Liam Delap was due to play today. He was ill four hours before the game. He couldn't play. Moisés Caicedo was suspended, Malo Gusto was out. There's a lot of positive aspects from the group today.

"I want to keep the ill players away from the group so it doesn't spread. I felt the energy levels of my group today was a really, really positive thing."