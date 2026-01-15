Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Open Extended Reactions

Leaders Arsenal resume their Premier League campaign with a trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's side are unbeaten in their last 10 games in all competitions, the most recent of which was a 3-2 win away to Chelsea in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal. Forest, meanwhile, suffered the ignominy of being dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship side Wrexham, losing the game on penalties.

Sean Dyche's side are also 17th in the league table, although they are seven points clear of West Ham in the relegation zone. Arsenal romped to a 3-0 win at the Emirates when these two sides met earlier this season, and Forest will be hoping to avoid a similar fate this time around.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be will be shown on TNT Sports in the UK, NBC in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Kick-off time: Saturday, Jan. 17 at 5:30 p.m. GMT (12:30 p.m. ET; 11 p.m. IST and 3:30 a.m. AEST, Sunday)

Venue: The City Ground, Nottingham

Referee: Michael Oliver

VAR: Darren England

Injury and Team News:

Nottingham Forest:

Oleksandr Zinchenko, D: OUT, cannot play against parent club

John Victor, GK: knee, OUT, est. return late January

Ryan Yates, M: hamstring, DOUBT, back in training

Chris Wood, F: knee, OUT, est. return early February

Arsenal

Piero Hincapié, D: hamstring, OUT, est. return late January

Cristhian Mosquera, D: ankle, OUT, est. return mid February

Riccardo Calafiori, D: muscle, OUT, est. return late January

Max Dowman, F: ankle, OUT, est. return mid February

Talking Points:

Can Viktor Gyökeres turn the tide?

Perhaps the only minor negative in Arsenal's largely positive season so far has been how out-of-place Viktor Gyökeres has appeared when leading the line for Arteta's side. The Swede has had the spotlight shone on his issues over the last few weeks, and in the initial stages against Chelsea it appeared as if the narrative would only worsen.

However, the second half was one of Gyökeres' best in an Arsenal shirt, as he began to look in tune with his teammates. His goal had a bit of fortune about it, squirming under Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez's arms as it came to him, but Gyökeres was in the right place to profit, for once.

Gyökeres also managed to tee up Martín Zubimendi for Arsenal's third goal with a clever layoff in the box -- the kind of move that a striker who isn't desperate to score would make. There is the semblance of a player about to turn the tide and, given that Forest are opponents whom Gyökeres has already found the net against, he ought to be nailed on to start on Saturday, even with Kai Havertz's return.

Dyche throwing his reserves under the bus not wise

The chaos surrounding Forest only deepened after their FA Cup exit at the hands of Wrexham, with Dyche laying into his rotated starting lineup. "They all knock on the door and say, "Why aren't I playing?" Well the evidence is quite honestly there for some, not for all ... I could have taken all of them off [at half-time]. They showed their hand and won't be knocking on my door saying "Why aren't I playing?" again, that's for sure, that first-half group," said Dyche after the game.

Despite a run of four defeats that came to an end with a crucial win over West Ham prior to the FA Cup game, Dyche has settled on his first-choice XI pretty early. While Forest have a healthy buffer to the relegation spots, there is still time for them to be dragged back into the drop zone.

A busy January and February period (which will also involve UEFA Europa League games) could see injuries rear their head, and in this hyper-competitive league, Dyche can ill-afford alienating half his squad based on one very poor half of football. He will be in need of those very players and it remains to be seen if his words motivate or discourage. These are issues that also cropped up towards the end of his Everton reign, and Dyche risks making a complicated season worse.

Arsenal's concentration issues crop up again

The 3-2 scoreline in Arsenal's win over Chelsea hints at a close game, but one look at the xG numbers (Arsenal 2.68, Chelsea 0.65) indicate that it was anything but. Arsenal ought to have put the semifinal ought of sight.

It was Arsenal's old issues -- poor finishing and concentration in the latter half of games that allowed Chelsea some hope going into the second leg. It's become a worrying trend for Arteta, a situation perhaps exacerbated by Arsenal going full-tilt in all four competitions and playing every three days.

Forest will have the benefit of a week's rest, and Dyche's ability to fashion his side into awkward opponents for an Arteta team could work in the hosts' favour. Even if Arsenal were to take the lead, the mental and physical fatigue of a game every three days will catch up with them, and with the likes of Omari Hutchinson, Igor Jesus, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Morgan Gibbs-White to count on, Dyche can surely take advantage.

Set piece FC or not, it is Arsenal's best route to victory

"Everyone talks about their set-pieces, but they're not just a set-piece outfit, that's for sure. They're a very strong outfit," said Dyche ahead of the game. It's a repeat of what new Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior said, but his team were unable to prevent Arsenal from scoring from a set-piece goal.

Arsenal remain the best in the league at scoring from set-plays (14, excluding penalties), while Forest are the second-worst at conceding from set-pieces (13). The statistics, the omens only point to one way that this game will break open.

Arteta has struggled to break down Dyche's low-blocks in the past, and the set-piece weapon offers a perfect antidote if his players aren't up to the mark from open play come Saturday.

Will Arteta rotate against Forest or Inter?

The Manchester derby happening before this game might help inform Arteta's decision, but he faces an intriguing choice as the fixtures pile up. Arsenal have two games left in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League -- a trip to Inter Milan and a home banker against minnows Kairat Almaty. Arteta's side tops the UCL table by three points and could perhaps afford dropping points against Inter.

Thus, there Arteta could opt to deploy a full-strength side against Forest before rotating in midweek UCL action. However, having played most of his first-choice XI against Chelsea, Arteta's hand might be forced.

It might afford the likes of Eberechi Eze, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz more game-time, with Eze in particular likely to thrive in the pockets of space in midfield, as he did in the game against Forest at the Emirates earlier this season.