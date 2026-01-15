Transfer rumors, news: PSG eye Chelsea's Enzo Fernández

Open Extended Reactions

Enzo Fernández has admirers at Paris Saint-Germain, and Atlético Madrid could replace Conor Gallagher with Wolves' João Gomes.

TRANSFERS TO WATCH

TRENDING RUMORS

Enzo Fernández is reportedly unsettled at Chelsea, according to Le Equipe. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández is on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain, Le Equipe reports. Chelsea have been in a period of upheaval recently with the exit of manager Enzo Maresca and the hiring of Liam Rosenior, and PSG are rumoured to have spotted an opportunity. Fernández has made 145 appearances for Chelsea since joining in a blockbuster €121 million deal. However, PSG will not pursue a deal in this window.

- Atlético Madrid are set to rival Manchester United and Napoli for João Gomes' signature, sources have told ESPN Brasil. The Wolves playmaker is expected to be on the move in the summer, as his side, who are rock bottom in the Premier League, brace for relegation. Atlético are in the market for a new central midfielder following the exit of Conor Gallagher, who joined Tottenham for a reported £35 million. As such, the Spanish club have the financial means to fund a move for Gomes, and they could make their move for the player this month.

- Manchester United and Manchester City are "keeping close tabs" on Bournemouth star Alex Scott, according to TeamTalk. With just over two years left on his contract, the 22-year-old may be available for a cut-price deal in the summer. Aston Villa and Tottenham are also monitoring his development -- although the latter's signing of Gallagher could change their plans. Bournemouth are aware of interest from elsewhere and are set to offer the player a new contract.

- Everton have submitted a €20 million bid for Fenerbahçe forward Youssef En-Nesyri, Fabrizio Romano has revealed. Negotiations are already underway between the two clubs, with the Toffees keen to bolster their forward line before the transfer window shuts. En-Nesyri, 28, has also attracted attention from Nottingham Forest this month, although Olympiacos' Mehdi Taremi has since emerged as their leading striker target, as per The Athletic.

- Santos full back Souza is expected to undergo a medical at Tottenham on Thursday ahead of his £13m move to the club, according to Sky Sports. Spurs have been keen to add a left back to their squad with Destiny Udogie having suffered from a hamstring injury this season, meaning natural right back Djed Spence has had to fill in.

DONE DEALS

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:54 Why Xabi Alonso's sacking is a 'big surprise' from Real Madrid Alex Kirkland explains why Real Madrid's timing to sack Xabi Alonso as manager has come by as a "big surprise" after losing the Supercopa final vs. Barcelona.

- Brentford are closing in on a deal to sign Lazio's Matteo Cancellieri. A fee in the region of €18 million is expected to be finalised on Thursday. (La Gazzetta Dello Sport)

- Crystal Palace are in talks with Angers over a permanent deal for attacker Sidiki Cherif. (Sky Sports)

- Wolves midfielder Marshall Munetsi is set to join Paris FC on loan until the end of the season. The Zimbabwe international is no longer in Wolves manager Rob Edwards' plans. (L'Equipe)

- Everton, Werder Bremen and Ajax are "closely monitoring" the situation of Shakhtar Donetsk full-back Yukhym Konoplya, who is set to become a free agent this summer. Bremen have already held talks with the 26-year-old. (Sky Germany)

- Andreas Skov Olsen's loan move to Rangers is a "done deal" after a total agreement was reached with Wolfsburg. A medical is scheduled to take place in Glasgow on Thursday. (Sky Germany)

- Negotiations between PSG and Ousmane Dembélé over a new contract are still at the initial stages, with no formal proposal on the table just yet. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Celtic, Royal Antwerp and Derby County have all expressed an interest in signing David Datro Fofana, who is expected to leave Chelsea permanently this month. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Inter Milan are closing in on a deal to sign Hajduk Split defender Branimir Mlačić for around €5 million. (Fabrizio Romano)

- There is no break clause in Oleksandr Zinchenko's Nottingham Forest loan, despite recent reports that the full-back could be sent back to Arsenal. (The Sun)

- Galatasaray are prepared to offer Youssouf Fofana a €5 million per year contract to try and lure the midfielder away from AC Milan. (Nicolo Schira)

- Portland Timbers are in talks to sign winger Javairǒ Dilrosun, who spent time on loan at LAFC last season. (Tom Bogert)

- Houston Dynamo are closing in on a deal to sign Polish international Mateusz Bogusz from Cruz Azul. (Tom Bogert)

- FC Köln are interested in signing Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil on a free transfer at the end of the season. (Sky Sports)