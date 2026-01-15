Andy Robertson admits lack of clarity about Liverpool future

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has admitted he doesn't know whether he will be at the club next season ahead of his contract expiring in the summer.

Robertson was almost an ever-present at Anfield under former manager Jürgen Klopp and was a key member of the squad that romped to the Premier League title under Arne Slot last term.

However, the left-back was linked with a move away from Anfield last summer following the £40 million ($54m) signing of Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth, who has started most league games for Liverpool this season.

"We'll see what happens," Robertson said when quizzed on his future. "We've had chats now which will remain private. [I've] spoke to [the club] and we'll see what happens.

Asked whether he would like to stay at Liverpool, the Scotland international said: "Yes but it's a difficult question to answer. I've got five months left and we need to see the option to stay or if there's options to go and things like that. I'll sit down with my family and decide.

"After a stressful summer, I'm just trying to enjoy being a part of it, and being a Liverpool player. I wanted to qualify for the World Cup and thankfully we've managed to do that. I need to see what myself and my family wants moving forward.

Robertson joined Liverpool in an £8m transfer from Hull City in 2017 and has gone on to make more than 350 appearances for the club, winning an array of major honours including two Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

Reflecting on whether the next few months will shape his decision, the 31-year-old said: "I don't think it's quite like that. I've given absolutely everything for the club for the last eight and a half years and the club have been very good to me. They have rewarded me with good contracts when I have been playing well.

"Nobody can deny what I have given to this club. I've given everything day in and day out and put in some performances which I think have been good and I hope others agree. I've won a lot of trophies and had a lot of good days here. So it's not quite like what the club needs to show in the next four months. My relationship with the people higher up in the club has always been excellent since the day I came in. Signing me for £8m and then doing what I have done helps that -- I remind people of that all the time!

"The relationship is good and it's not quite 'what do they need to show me and what do I need to show them' as we've shown each other more than enough respect over the last eight and a half years and we'll see what comes.

Robertson added: "Jürgen Klopp left me out of one game and I was raging! So I'm a player who wants to play. I've played through injuries. I've played when I'm not 100% fit. I've played when I've only been 50,40, 30% fit for this club and my country. I always want to be on the grass and playing and obviously now that's not happening, so that's what is different. But I do have a different role here this season which I'm getting enjoyment out of but at the end of the day, footballers want to play, and if anyone is sat happy on the bench, then they don't belong at any football club.

"That's always my argument, you should always want to push to be in the team. If you're happy to be at Liverpool, or Barnsley, wanting to sit on the bench, then I don't think you have the right attitude. I've played well in the games I've played this season. Maybe I've not played as much as I would have liked, but it's nothing I've been surprised by. Let's see what happens."