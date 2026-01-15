Open Extended Reactions

JAKARTA -- Thursday's draw for the 2026 ASEAN Championship - officially known as the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026 -- has delivered a tantalising Group A that will pit 2024 winners Vietnam, four-time champions Singapore and a rapidly-rising Indonesia against one another.

Between them, Vietnam and Singapore share seven of the tournament's previous 15 titles, while Indonesia will once again be desperate to shed their 'bridesmaid' tag -- having reached six finals without ever lifting the trophy.

Despite failing to become champions of Southeast Asia yet, Indonesia are arguably Southeast Asia's best-performing team in recent times -- having been the only to reach the third round of the Asian qualifiers for this year's FIFA World Cup before they ultimately fell short in their quest.

There is never any love lost between foes on the regional stage but some recent encounters will also add further spice at the tournament, which will take place from July 8 to Aug. 26 as it switches to a mid-year slot for the first time since 1998.

Vietnam broke the hearts of a high-flying Singapore outfit at the last edition by eliminating the Lions at the semifinal stage, while the Vietnamese and Indonesia have remarkably met eight times since the middle of 2021 across various competition.

Group A is completed by Cambodia and either Brunei Darussalam or Timor-Leste, who will contest a qualifying playoff on June 2 and 9.

Over in Group B, there is also plenty to look forward to with record seven-time champions Thailand drawn alongside 2010 winners Malaysia, five-time semifinalists Philippines, Myanmar and Laos.

As was the case with Vietnam and Singapore last time out, it was Thailand who burst the bubble of a Philippines outfit who exceeded all expectations by reaching the semis -- before the War Elephants ultimately succumbed in the decider.

Despite a disappointment group-stage exit in 2022, Malaysia will be far from pushovers although there is lingering uncertainty over their future given the ongoing saga involving them taking a FIFA-imposed punishment to the Court of Arbitration of Sport -- over the use of falsified documents to illegally obtain eligibility for seven overseas-born players.

Myanmar have reached the last four of the tournament twice before but not since 2016, while Laos have featured in all but one of the previous 15 editions without ever making it out of the group stage.

This year's ASEAN Championship holds added significance as it marks Southeast Asian football's premier international tournament's 30th anniversary.