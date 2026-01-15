Who is in Michael Carrick's new Man United backroom staff?

Open Extended Reactions

New Manchester United interim boss Michael Carrick will be joined by both familiar and new faces in his backroom staff.

The 44-year-old, who spent 12 years as a player at Old Trafford, last managed Middlesbrough, leaving the Championship side last summer. United confirmed that Carrick would take charge of the side until the end of the season, following the sacking of Ruben Amorim after 14 months in charge.

Man United have now confirmed that Carrick will be supported by Steve Holland, Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans, Travis Binnion and Craig Mawson as he attempts to rescue a "big end to the season".

- Why did Man United, Chelsea, Madrid all sack managers? It's about culture

- How Man United chose Carrick as head coach: A no-fuss, loyal, safe option

- Man United's key problems, likely solutions after Amorim's exit

Steve Holland

Steve Holland took part in his first training session on Wednesday. Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Known to many as Gareth Southgate's number two with England, Steve Holland has been appointed as Carrick's second-in-command. He worked under six different managers at Chelsea, including Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, playing a backroom role in campaigns that won the UEFA Champions League in 2012 and the Premier League in 2016.

He then confirmed a permanent move to St. George's Park, where he assisted Southgate to two European Championship finals. His last role was as manager at J-League outfit Yokohama F. Marinos, where was dismissed after four months in charge.

Jonathan Woodgate

Woodgate had previously worked under Carrick as his assistant at Middlesbrough. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Jonathan Woodgate is a friendly face for the new United interim head coach -- repeating the role he had at Middlesbrough where Carrick was his boss. The former defender was in charge in the Midlands for a year, leaving in June 2020.

His playing career included spells at Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid and Leeds, the latter being famous adversaries of the Reds. He made his senior debut in Yorkshire -- and played alongside Jason Wilcox, who is now United's Director of Football.

He returned as Carrick's assistant in October 2022 and departed with him at the same time in June 2025. He and Holland are the two coaches to have not previously been part of United's setup.

Jonny Evans

Evans made over 200 appearances for Manchester United as a player. Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Evans needs no introduction to United fans, having made some 241 appearances at the club during two different spells. Having come through the side's youth academy, he made his first-team debut in 2006, and went on to win three Premier League trophies and the UEFA Champions League.

After returning to Manchester for one more two-year spell in 2023, he served as United's head of loans and pathways before his appointment under Carrick -- who he played with over 100 times.

Travis Binnion

Former academy coach Binnion oversaw United's FA Youth Cup triumph in 2022. Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images

Moving from his post as lead coach of Manchester United's Under-21s, Binnion has been involved at Carrington since 2019. He had previously led the Red Devils' Under-18s, where he won the FA Youth Cup in 2022, his youth side beating Nottingham Forest in front of 67,000 fans at Old Trafford.

Craig Mawson

Man United first started working with Mawson in 2019, when he joined as an assistant goalkeeping coach. Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Between the sticks, it's another internal hire -- as previous assistant goalkeeping coach Mawson replaces the outgoing Jorge Vital - one of the several coaches to depart alongside Amorim. Mawson initially joined United's goalkeeping ranks in 2019 from Burnley, where he was their head of academy goakeeping since 2010.