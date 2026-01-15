John Heitinga joins Thomas Frank's Tottenham staff as assistant

Sam Tighe questions why Spurs have opted to sign Conor Gallagher over a more creative midfielder. (1:38)

Former Ajax and Everton defender John Heitinga has joined Thomas Frank's staff, as assistant coach at Tottenham, the club has confirmed.

Heitinga, who managed Ajax on two occasions in 2023 and 2025, has also held assistant positions at Liverpool and West Ham United since he retired as a player in 2016.

He was appointed as manager of Ajax in May last year -- having previously been interim manager in 2023 -- but was dismissed by the Dutch side just five months later in November as his side struggled for form domestically and in Europe.

John Heitinga has joined Tottenham as an assistant. NESimages/Raymond Smit/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

He joins Spurs after also helping Liverpool last season during their Premier League title winning campaign as an assistant under Arne Slot.

"John is a great addition to our coaching staff. His ability, personality and character will add huge value both on and off the pitch," Frank said.

"He had an impressive playing career across Europe -- including five years in the Premier League -- and with the Dutch national team.

"As a former defender, that will be one of his main responsibilities on the training pitch, and he brings great coaching and management experiences from all levels of the game, which will really help us moving forward."

Heitinga also had spells at Fulham, Hertha Berlin and Atlético Madrid as a player and won 87 caps for the Netherlands.