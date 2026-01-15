Rose Lavelle breaks the deadlock with a side-footed shot in the 80th minute for Gotham FC. (0:37)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 NWSL 248-match season kicks off on March 13 when 2025 season runners-up Washington Spirit host Portland Thorns FC at Audi Field.

Two expansion clubs, Denver Summit and Boston Legacy, join the league for this 14th season.

Defending champions Gotham FC get their season underway March 14 vs. Boston Legacy at Gillette Stadium. Denver travel to Bay FC for their first match. The March 14 slate features a total of five games.

Gotham FC won the 2025 NWSL Championship with a 1-0 win over the Washington Spirit. Gotham midfielder Rose Lavelle scored the winner in the 80th minute in front of an announced sellout crowd of 18,000 at PayPal Park. Lavelle was tournament MVP.

Opening weekend concludes Sunday with Orlando Pride vs. Seattle Reign FC and Angel City FC vs. Chicago Stars FC. Each club will compete in 30 regular season matches, with 15 home and 15 away fixtures.

No regular season matches will be staged from June 1-28 as the league will pause play for a CBA-mandated break from June 8-14 and for the remainder of the month while the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup is played across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The league will return to regular season play on July 3 following the conclusion of the World Cup group stage.

The NWSL Challenge Cup, featuring Gotham FC and 2025 NWSL Shield winner Kansas City Current, will be played on June 26 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, home of the Columbus Crew, in Columbus, Ohio, marking the first time the NWSL plays in that city.

The regular season ends on Nov. 1 and playoffs are set to star Nov. 6-8. Semifinal matches are scheduled for Nov. 13-15, and the 2026 NWSL Championship will be played on Nov. 21.