Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique is open to a sin-bin-style system in football whereby players are temporarily removed from a game for fouls.

Sin-bins are used in rugby matches when a player instigates foul play and is removed for 10 minutes. There is no such system in football as players are either cautioned with a yellow card or sent off permanently following a red card.

Luis Enrique was asked at a pre-match news conference on Thursday if he would approve of a so-called "orange" card, which would remove a player for 20 minutes.

"We must continue to search for things like this," he said ahead of Friday's Ligue 1 game against Lille.

"It's important to keep evolving as a sport. As long as there are possibilities to improve, to find a more attacking football [which is] more attractive for the supporters."

Another way of improving attacking play would be to have more space on the field.

"I remember [former UEFA president Michel] Platini said years ago to play with 10 players instead of 11," Luis Enrique said. "These are things to analyse, [to see] what the impact is on our sport. But I'm always open to finding new things."

Defending Ligue 1 champion PSG trailed surprise leader Lens by one point heading into this weekend's games.