          PSG's Luis Enrique open to using rugby-style sin-bin for fouls

          play
          Would Chelsea's Enzo Fernández be a smart signing for PSG? (1:50)

          Gab Marcotti and Sam Tighe discuss PSG's reported interest in Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández. (1:50)

          • Associated Press
          Jan 15, 2026, 04:19 PM

          Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique is open to a sin-bin-style system in football whereby players are temporarily removed from a game for fouls.

          Sin-bins are used in rugby matches when a player instigates foul play and is removed for 10 minutes. There is no such system in football as players are either cautioned with a yellow card or sent off permanently following a red card.

          Luis Enrique was asked at a pre-match news conference on Thursday if he would approve of a so-called "orange" card, which would remove a player for 20 minutes.

          "We must continue to search for things like this," he said ahead of Friday's Ligue 1 game against Lille.

          "It's important to keep evolving as a sport. As long as there are possibilities to improve, to find a more attacking football [which is] more attractive for the supporters."

          Another way of improving attacking play would be to have more space on the field.

          "I remember [former UEFA president Michel] Platini said years ago to play with 10 players instead of 11," Luis Enrique said. "These are things to analyse, [to see] what the impact is on our sport. But I'm always open to finding new things."

          Defending Ligue 1 champion PSG trailed surprise leader Lens by one point heading into this weekend's games.