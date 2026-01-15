Mexico calls up dual-nationals Richard Ledezma, Brian Gutiérrez

Open Extended Reactions

United States-Mexico dual-nationals Richard Ledezma and Brian Gutiérrez earned their first call-ups for Mexico's senior national team on Thursday ahead of non-FIFA date friendlies against Panama on Jan. 22 and Bolivia on Jan 25.

The Chivas teammates had previously represented the USMNT at youth and senior team levels, with the call-ups to El Tri indicating a potential switch to Mexico ahead of the country's World Cup opener on June 11 vs. South Africa.

In order to be selected this summer by manager Javier Aguirre for the World Cup, both players would need to file a one-time switch that is required by FIFA to transfer federations. A source confirmed to ESPN that the process to file the one-time switch "will be the next step" for Ledezma, while a separate source indicated that Gutiérrez intends to play for Mexico going forward (without noting where he is in the process of a possible one-time switch).

Following a move for both players to Liga MX giants Chivas in recent months, speculation whether they would represent Mexico over the United States began to gain traction after joining the club that requires Mexican citizenship. The club has, however, also fielded players that represent national teams outside of Mexico.

Due to the friendlies landing on a non-FIFA date, the 27-man roster for January's games is missing high-profile European-based names such as Fulham's Raúl Jiménez, Genoa's Johan Vásquez, and Celtic's Julián Araujo, among others. In their place, the squad is entirely made up of Liga MX representatives, along with the Seattle Sounders' Obed Vargas -- a dual-national and former U.S. youth international that returns to El Tri following his second cap for Mexico last November.

As for other possible debutants outside of Ledezma and Gutiérrez, Atletico San Luis' Eduardo Aguila, Toluca's Everardo Lopez, Monterrey's Iker Fimbres, and Club Tijuana's Kevin Castañeda are in the running as well to earn their first senior international minutes.

Teenage wonderkid and Club Tijuana star Gilberto Mora was also included in the roster, marking another opportunity for the 17-year-old to shine after emerging as a revelation for Mexico in 2025.

Full Mexico roster for January friendlies

Goalkeepers: Ángel Malagón - América; Raúl Rangel - Chivas; Carlos Acevedo - Santos Laguna

Defenders: Richard Ledezma - Chivas; Jorge Sánchez - Cruz Azul; Víctor Guzmán - Monterrey; Israel Reyes - América; Ramón Juárez - América; Eduardo Águila - Atlético de San Luis; Everardo López - Toluca; Jesús Gallardo - Toluca; Bryan González - Chivas

Midfielders: Luis Romo - Chivas; Erik Lira - Cruz Azul; Denzell García - FC Juárez; Diego Lainez - Tigres; Roberto Alvarado - Chivas; Iker Fimbres - Monterrey; Carlos Rodríguez- Cruz Azul; Kevin Castañeda - Xolos; Obed Vargas - Seattle Sounders; Marcel Ruiz - Toluca; Brian Gutiérrez - Chivas; Gilberto Mora - Xolos

Forwards: Ángel Sepúlveda - Chivas; Germán Berterame - Monterrey; Armando González - Chivas