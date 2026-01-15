Barcelona win 11th in a row; Hansi Flick calls it 'nothing'

Open Extended Reactions

Hansi Flick brushed off Barcelona's 11-game winning run as "nothing" as they beat Racing Santander 2-0 on Thursday to book their place in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

Second half goals from Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal ensured holders Barça did not fall to the same fate against second division opposition in the cup as Real Madrid, who suffered a shock exit at the hands of Albacete on Wednesday.

The victory also extended Barça's winning streak to 11 matches in all competitions, which is the joint second longest run in the club's history after the 18 games registered in the 2005-06 season under Frank Rijkaard.

"This is nothing," Flick said of the record. "[I am not concerned] with statistics. I am happy we won today, for us, the club and the fans. It means we are in the next round and this is what we want."

Barça's last defeat was against Chelsea in November. Since then, they have opened up a four-point lead at the top of LaLiga, won the Spanish Supercopa, beating Madrid 3-2 in last weekend's final, and continued to progress in the Copa.

However, they were pushed to the limit by Segunda División leaders Racing, who were denied an equaliser by goalkeeper Joan García seconds before Yamal put the gloss on the scoreline in added time.

Teenage forward Manex Lozano got in behind Barça's defence but, rather than squaring the ball, tried to beat García, who pulled off the latest in a string of fine stops this season.

"I knew before this would be tough game," Flick added. "For me, it was important to get a clean sheet. Of course, the big chance they have to make it 1-1, 30 seconds before our second goal, it was important to save it.

"Thanks to Joan, it was absolutely [a great save]. It was a big chance for them but he saved good and, in the end, I am happy to be in the next round."

Barça made six changes from the side which beat Madrid last weekend, but still sent out a strong team in Santander, with Torres, Marcus Rashford and Dani Olmo among the players who came in.

Raphinha, Pedri, Robert Lewandowski and Fermín López were all needed off the bench to see the win out, too, as Barça took no chances after witnessing Madrid's unexpected exit 24 hours earlier.

Flick praised the attitude of his players for getting the job done the end and avoiding an upset.

"For Racing, it was maybe the biggest game in the last couple of years," he said. "For us, it was an important game as well. We wanted to win today after winning the Supercopa. You don't win these games because of name, but attitude. This is what I liked from the team.

"We played serious, with the right attitude and mentality, but Racing did really good. They are a good team. I wish them all the best for the season; maybe next season we will see them again in LaLiga."