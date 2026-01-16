Transfer window weekly: Could Madrid's Güler really join Arsenal? Guéhi latest?

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp was in attendance at NBA Berlin and was asked about the possibility of joining Real Madrid. (0:49)

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window is open across Europe, and business is starting to get done. What are ESPN's reporters hearing about possible deals?

Every Friday until February, we'll bring you the latest updates and insights on the biggest transfer news.

Transfers homepage | Men's grades | Women's grades

After investing more than £250 million last summer to bolster the first-team squad, there has been an element of long-term planning in Arsenal's next transfer moves. They are keen on 20-year-old Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza, and Güler is another young player they are very much aware of.

The Türkiye international began the season looking like a key player in Xabi Alonso's midfield. Part of the rationale behind Madrid's decision not to move for Martín Zubimendi was a belief in Güler's ability to develop in central midfield. But his involvement, and form, has diminished in recent months, and it's not yet clear what role he will play under new coach Álvaro Arbeloa, although he started Wednesday's Copa del Rey defeat at Albacete.

However, Arsenal have no plans to do anything significant in this window unless an opportunity presents itself in the final fortnight, and any formalised interest in Güler is much more likely in the summer -- James Olley and Alex Kirkland

Man City have been eyeing Marc Guéhi. What's the latest?

Manchester City want a center back with John Stones, Josko Gvardiol and Rúben Dias all out injured. Guéhi is viewed as a long-term target who could be brought in earlier under the right circumstances. City don't believe there would be much of an issue in finding a fee which is acceptable to Crystal Palace given they are set to lose the England international for nothing when his contract expires this summer.

The problem is getting Guéhi to agree. He knows he will have the pick of clubs at the end of the season and also benefit from the improved financial package that fee agents usually get when no transfer fee is involved. City need to convince Guéhi to make the move six months early and make it worth his while. There have been meetings between City and Guéhi's representatives. It feels like one which could run right to the end of the window -- Rob Dawson

play 1:07 Laurens: Signing Guehi in January is a no-brainer for Man City Julien Laurens analyses the future of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Chelsea's Enzo Fernández is on PSG's radar. Is that a possibility, or is it far-fetched?

PSG will be in the market for a midfielder this summer, and Fernández is certainly on their radar. Manager Luis Enrique and sporting director Luis Campos are big fans of the Argentina international, believing he could fit three different positions across the team's midfield.

However, this will not be straightforward. PSG are aware that Chelsea would command a significant fee in any potential deal, given he joined in 2023 in a Premier League-record €121 million transfer and his contract runs until 2031.

Fernández is perhaps the biggest factor here. There were whispers about his supposed unhappiness at Chelsea in the summer of 2024, but nothing materialized. Chelsea would be reluctant to lose a player who has often captained the side when Reece James was unavailable.

Chelsea are not under financial pressure to let him go, and his long-term contract helps in that department, too. It means Fernández would have to try to instigate a move if something were to happen.

It is worth noting that he was very close to former manager Enzo Maresca, who was sacked earlier this month. If Fernández opens the door to a move, PSG would be interested -- Julien Laurens and James Olley

Speaking of Chelsea, they have a new manager. Where does that leave the "bomb squad?"

New Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior has said he plans to speak to the two most high-profile members of that group --- Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi -- but both are expected to depart.

ESPN has previously reported Sterling would prefer a permanent move over a loan after West Ham approached Chelsea to take the winger until the end of the season. Fulham have previously shown an interest. Napoli are also monitoring Sterling, while Roma and Lyon are interested in Disasi.

However, Chelsea are at their maximum of six overseas loans as permitted by UEFA, so either that would have to change, or a foreign club would have to secure a permanent deal for either player -- James Olley

play 2:55 Has Liam Rosenior made a good impression at Chelsea? The 'ESPN FC' crew react to Liam Rosenior's first week as Chelsea head coach.

Barcelona have been uncharacteristically quiet. What transfers could happen there?

João Cancelo's arrival on loan from Al Hilal this week is likely to be the only signing Barça make this month, but there could be some departures. All eyes are on goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, who could leave after losing the No.1 spot to Joan García. The LaLiga leaders are also fielding requests for some of the youngsters who are not getting regular game time.

Midfielder Marc Bernal, recently back from a long-term injury, is one of those players. LaLiga side Girona are among the clubs to have acquired about his availability, but there's nothing concrete yet. Barça's stance was previously that he would not be leaving; there is now an acknowledgement that it may be better for him to go out and play. Roony Bardghji is also drawing interest from across Europe. The response from Barça in the Sweden forward's case, for now, is that he will not leave this month -- Sam Marsden

Harvey Elliott has played 96 minutes in the Premier League this season. Could someone rescue him this month?

Elliott is still in limbo at Aston Villa due to parent club Liverpool having no recourse to cut short his season-long loan spell at Villa Park.

The 22-year-old has not kicked a ball for Unai Emery's team since a four-minute substitute outing against Feyenoord in the Europa League on Oct. 4, and his last Premier League appearance came against Fulham on Sept. 28.

The England under-21 midfielder has been fit and available for selection, but with Villa having to complete a £35 million permanent transfer once Elliott makes 10 league appearances, Emery has since said that the club have no plans to sign the player, and he will make no further appearances.

Harvey Elliott has not made an appearance for Aston Villa since Oct. 2. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

But with Elliott's one-minute appearance for Liverpool at Newcastle last August meaning he has played for two clubs this season, he is unable to seal a new loan away from Villa due to FIFA rules prohibiting players turning out for three clubs in one season.

Liverpool are aware of Elliott's situation, but it will require Villa to cut short his loan and send him back to Anfield, triggering a financial penalty, and there are no indications of that happening this window -- Mark Ogden

Liverpool's defensive options already looked limited before Bradley's season-ending knee injury. Now, with the Northern Ireland international sidelined, they are down to the bare bones.

Considering center back Giovanni Leoni is also set to be out until the beginning of next term, it would make sense for Arne Slot's side to add reinforcements before the window closes to give themselves the best possible chance of securing a top-four finish. However, at present, Liverpool are unlikely to dip into the market, with midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones capable of dropping back to right back in an emergency.

Liverpool still retain an interest in Palace's Guéhi, though, and it remains to be seen whether they will bring forward their summer plans should City make a move for the defender this month -- Beth Lindop

Any other interesting deals in the works?

play 1:38 Tighe not sure Conor Gallagher solves any problems for Tottenham Sam Tighe questions why Spurs have opted to sign Conor Gallagher over a more creative midfielder.

- LaLiga side Villarreal remain in talks for Orlando City and USMNT defender Alex Freeman, though a source with knowledge of the talks said the two sides remain "far apart" on an agreement. ESPN reported last month that Orlando has offered Freeman what is called a max-U22 deal that could see Freeman receive an eight-fold increase in salary from last year's figure of $105,000. -- Jeff Carlisle

- U.S. youth international and San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Cruz Medina is close to signing with Liga MX giants Chivas, a source has told ESPN. The 19-year-old represented the U.S. at the 2023 U17 World Cup, but has also trained with Mexico's youth national team thanks to his dual-national status. In 2022, he went on trial with Bayern Munich. -- Cesar Hernandez

- Bournemouth have entered the race to sign Vasco da Gama teenage striker Rayan as a replacement for Antoine Semenyo, following his departure to Man City. Sources said the Brazilian side have set a €50 million asking price for Rayan, and Bournemouth are prepared to offer €35 million to sign the Brazil U20 player. -- ESPN Brasil

- Espanyol are exploring a move for Porto winger Ángel Alarcón as they look to boost their push for European football. The quirk to this deal would be that they could give local rivals Barcelona an unexpected cash boost if they do sign Alarcón. Barça are due a large percentage of any future transfer fee for the forward, who made five appearances for the LaLiga leaders before moving to Portugal. -- Marsden

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Óscar Mingueza is another one to watch over the next two weeks. Juventus are among the clubs leading the way to sign the Celta Vigo defender on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer. However, a January deal for a small fee has not been ruled out, either, with Celta no longer as confident he will pen new terms. -- Marsden

- Crystal Palace and Angers are nearing a full agreement for the permanent transfer of striker Sidiki Cherif. At 19-years-old, he among Ligue 1's brightest young stars. He is powerful, strong, quick and good on the ball -- a player Palace believe will fit perfectly into their system and the Premier League. -- Laurens

- Hirving Lozano's future is uncertain after San Diego FC announced they would not be signing him, making his search for a new team more difficult. In Mexico, several teams have told ESPN that they cannot afford the winger's salary, and in Europe, Real Oviedo, part of the Mexican Pachuca group where Lozano made his professional debut, haven't ruled out signing him, although they are not in negotiations. MLS side Atlanta United also remain a possibility. -- ESPN Deportes