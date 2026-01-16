Arne Slot: Mohamed Salah 'so important' to Liverpool, 'talking' about first game back

Open Extended Reactions

Arne Slot has said he is happy to have Mohamed Salah returning from the Africa Cup of Nations next week, insisting the forward continues to be "so important" for Liverpool.

Salah's Egypt were eliminated by Senegal in the AFCON semifinals on Wednesday, however the 33-year-old will remain with his national team until after Saturday's third-place play-off with Nigeria in Casablanca.

Salah caused controversy last month when he gave a sensational interview in which he claimed Liverpool had thrown him "under the bus" for the club's poor form and said his relationship with Slot had broken down.

Salah was subsequently omitted from the squad for Liverpool's UEFA Champions League clash with Inter Milan, however he returned to action in the 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion before departing to AFCON, with Slot insisting the situation had been resolved.

"First of all, he plays a big game for Egypt on Saturday and then he comes back to us," the Liverpool boss said.

"I am happy he comes back. Mo has been so important for this club and me, so I am happy he is back. Even if I had 15 attackers, I would be happy to see Mo back but that is not our situation.

"Happy to have him back after an important game tomorrow."

Mo Salah won't be available for Liverpool against Burnley this weekend. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Asked whether Salah will be available to feature in Liverpool's Champions League match with Marseille next Wednesday, Slot said: "We are in talks with him and what is expected of him over there and over here.

"He has an important game on Saturday and then he will be back with us. We are talking together about [the Marseille game] now."

Liverpool will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run to 12 games in all competitions when they host Burnley in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.

And, while Slot's side have not lost a game since the 4-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in November, the Dutchman acknowledged performances still need to improve if his team are to be successful this term.

- Andy Robertson admits lack of clarity about Liverpool future

- Liverpool vs Burnley: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

- Sadio Mané pays tribute to Mohamed Salah as Senegal oust Egypt from AFCON

"Ideally it's not 11 games unbeaten, it's 11 wins in a row," he said. "That is what we aim for.

"Aston Villa won a lot of games in a row but from where we were, when we conceded four goals against PSV Eindhoven to now, a much better place but there's still enough room for improvement. Even last year when we were top of Premier League and Champions League at this time."