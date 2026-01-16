Thomas Tuchel: England need 'social skills' for World Cup success

Open Extended Reactions

England boss Thomas Tuchel has his squad will need "social skills" if they are to be successful at the World Cup in North America.

Team cohesion and unity among the Three Lions has always been a talking point when major international tournaments come around -- and is regarded as one of Gareth Southgate's best legacies from his time in charge.

Current head coach Tuchel has now made it clear that his side will need to support one another in the United States, Canada and Mexico -- which could be a long spell away as a team provided England make a deep run in the competition.

Tuchel had previously said that his side are building a "precious brotherhood."

"When I speak to players who have been in World Cups, it has always made the difference when the connection was right, when the communication was right," the German explained.

"So when the players had the feeling that the right group is in camp, that they knew their role, why they are in camp, what is expected of them -- and they had the feeling that the tournament could even go on for another four weeks and they would be happy to be together -- then they were successful.

"When they had the feeling after the round of 16 already, 'Oh, when can we finally go home?' and the energy was not right and they didn't make it. This just tells me that we have to get the selection right.

"What the social skills are of a player, is he a good teammate? Can he support if his role is maybe the supporting role? So, this is where the focus is."

England will welcome Uruguay and Japan to Wembley in March in their final two friendlies, before they get their tournament underway against Croatia on June 17 in Dallas.

"We will have a lot of players out there who hopefully play until May for international titles, they will play for national titles and we will demand - the World Cup will demand a lot out of them," Tuchel said.

"It is a big tournament regarding distances, the time zones that you travel, the altitude -- difference of altitude, difference of weather conditions," the 52-year-old explained.

"Then we will be hopefully six to eight weeks together if we make it until the very end. It will demand a lot of our social skills, how we are together as a group and we need to get the nomination right."