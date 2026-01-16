Lucas Paquetá set to stay at West Ham until end of season, Flamengo talks advance - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Lucas Paquetá expected to stay at West Ham until the end of the season, sources told ESPN.

Flamengo are advancing in talks with West Ham over the signing of Lucas Paquetá although sources have told ESPN that the midfielder is most likely to remain with the London outfit until the end of the season.

Paquetá, who has 18 months left on his contract with the Hammers, wants to return to Brazil in this transfer window.

However, the Brazil international would only leave this month if Flamengo meet the £50 million ($67.2m) asking price requested by West Ham, something that ESPN sources say is unlikely to happen.

West Ham are willing to accept Flamengo's €40m (£35m) offer for Paquetá provided the player's move is postponed until July.

Paquetá, 28, already agreed personal terms with his boyhood club Flamengo last month and should the two clubs reach an agreement for his transfer, he will sign a contract with the Rio de Janeiro-based club for the next four seasons.

According to ESPN sources, West Ham coach Nuno Espírito Santo is against Paquetá leaving midway through the season as he considers the player an undisputed starter and a key asset in their fight against relegation.

Asked about Paquetá, Nuno said ahead of Saturday's league game at Tottenham: "I think it's a situation all of us at the club have to solve. We always want our best players to be involved, and Lucas is one of our best players, so let's try to solve the situation.

"My job is to get the best out of all the players."

Paquetá, who joined the east London club in the summer of 2022 from Lyon, has four goals and one assist in 18 Premier League appearances this season.

West Ham are 18th in the league standings, one place and seven points adrift of safety.