Mikel Arteta 'convinced' Arsenal have ability to win four trophies

Open Extended Reactions

Mikel Arteta has said Arsenal's consistent form should make them "very convinced" they can win silverware this season.

The Gunners travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday aiming to extend a 10-game unbeaten run which has seen them progress on four fronts including a midweek Carabao Cup semifinal, first leg win at Chelsea.

- Arsenal's Arteta: I envisioned set-piece goals '10 yers ago'

- Unfair to call Arsenal 'Set Piece FC' - Chelsea boss Rosenior

- Arsenal's set pieces, own goals set for Premier League record

Arsenal have not won a trophy since the 2020 FA Cup and are aiming to end a 22-year wait for a Premier League title and asked if he sensed the club were on the verge of achieving something historic this season, Arteta said: "I think we are building very good momentum and belief comes from performances and the level of consistency that we have shown throughout 32 games already this season and what we did yesterday at Stamford Bridge.

"It should help us to be very convinced that we have the ability to do that, but the reality is that you have to show it in every game and there's still so much to happen, but we are glad that we are still alive in the four competitions."

Arteta also played down an apparent row caught on camera at half-time of Wednesday's 3-2 win at Stamford Bridge -- as midfielder Declan Rice seemed to aim criticism at coach Albert Stuivenberg as the players went down the tunnel.

Mikel Arteta's side are leading the Premier League and are still in all of their cup competitions. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Pressed on the incident, Arteta said: "All sorted, all good. And the good thing is that by the time I found out the problem was resolved so that's very good."

Arteta declined to clarify whether Piero Hincapié, Riccardo Calafiori, Cristhian Mosquera or Max Dowman could return from injury to face Forest.