Vinícius Jr. Real Madrid contract more likely after Xabi Alonso exit - sources

Xabi Alonso's departure as Real Madrid coach has changed the situation regarding Vinícius Júnior's potential contract renewal, multiple sources have told ESPN, with Alonso having been viewed as one of the main obstacles to reaching an agreement on a new deal.

Star forward Vinícius' current contract with Madrid expires in June 2027, and renewal talks have been stalled since last May.

Alonso left the club on Monday -- and was replaced by Álvaro Arbeloa -- after months of pressure culminated in Madrid's Spanish Supercopa final defeat to Barcelona last weekend.

One source told ESPN that the possibility of a renewal was considered "non-existent" had Alonso remained in charge.

New coach Arbeloa has praised Vinícius, welcoming his desire to feature -- while other key players were rested -- in Wednesday's Copa del Rey loss at Albacete.

However, despite Alonso's exit, another significant barrier to a new contract remains. The difference between the wage packet requested by the Brazilian, and what the club is willing to offer, is still viewed as substantial.

Vinícius currently earns around €17 million ($19.75m) net per year.

Sources told ESPN that in the last meetings held in May 2025, Madrid presented the player with an offer of approximately €20m.

Vinícius Júnior and Xabi Alonso had a fractured relationship at Real Madrid. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Negotiations stalled after that, because Vinícius demanded an additional €10m in bonuses in order to sign the agreement.

ESPN has previously reported that those close to Vinícius believed negotiations would not resume until after this summer's 2026 World Cup, meaning he would enter the final year of his current deal.

However, Xabi Alonso's departure has changed the panorama, sources said, and the LaLiga club is now expected to make an approach to restart talks.

Vinícius' camp believe that Real Madrid are close to the limit of what they are able to spend on wages, and therefore it would be difficult for them to improve on their offer of €20m net per season.

However, they argue that there is room to improve that offer through bonuses, as they did to convince Kylian Mbappé to sign from Paris Saint-Germain.

Various sources told ESPN that there was a consensus that Alonso had become a negative factor in negotiations resuming due to his managerial decisions.

Vinícius was an undisputed starter for Alonso's predecessor Carlo Ancelotti, but the relationship with Alonso was tense from early on in his reign last summer.

ESPN reported that Alonso had planned to leave Vinícius on the bench in Madrid's Club World Cup semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain, and that only a late Trent Alexander-Arnold injury made him change his mind and include the Brazilian.

Vinícius played 33 matches under Alonso, but only finished nine, and in four of them he was a substitute.

The most high-profile flash point in their relationship came in the Clásico with Barcelona in October, which Real Madrid won 2-1 at the Bernabéu.

Vinícius protested vehemently when he was substituted midway through the second half.

Later, the player posted an apology on social media in which he avoided directly mentioning his coach.

In the following weeks, despite public displays of support from Alonso and gestures such as hugs on the touchline, the relationship remained strictly professional and cordial, a source told ESPN.

After the coach's dismissal, Vinícius was one of the few players in the squad not to post a farewell message on social media.

The forward has struggled for form this season, providing six goals and seven assists for his club.

ESPN's Alex Kirkland contributed to this report.