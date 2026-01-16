Manchester United sign Swedish international Ellen Wangerheim from Hammarby

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Sweden international Ellen Wangerheim on a three-year deal from Hammarby despite interest from other Women's Super League (WSL) clubs, sources say.

Wangerheim had drawn attention across the Women's Super League clubs, with Chelsea considering a move for the young forward last summer, but United has managed to secure her signature ahead of a vital Champions League playoffs and possible knockout games.

Matt Johnson, Director of Women's Football said in a club statement: "Ellen is one of Europe's best young talents. As a dynamic, invasive and versatile forward Ellen brings variation and a natural scoring instinct to the team."

The 21-year-old made over 100 appearances for Hammarby and made her international debut in April 2024.

"I am so excited. It feels amazing to be here. It's a it's a huge club with big history," Wangerheim told club media.

"So sitting here in this shirt is a proud moment for me. It's always been my dream to move abroad and to play in another country, in Europe and in a really big football club."

United face Atletico Madrid in February in the Champions League play-offs and are currently sat fifth in the WSL table, 11 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Wangerheim is the third signing for United in the transfer window, after the club added striker Lea Schüller and Hanna Lundkvist to bolster the squad.