Gotham's Rose Lavelle named U.S. Women's Player of Year

Gotham FC and United States women's national team midfielder Rose Lavelle has been voted U.S. Soccer's Female Player of the Year for 2025.

Lavelle carried 29.2% of the weighted vote, followed by Sam Coffey (23.9%) and Catarina Macario (22.3%).

Voters for the award were collected from respective U.S. national team coaches, U.S. national team players who earned a cap in 2025, members of the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors, U.S. Soccer Athletes' Council, National Women's Soccer League head coaches and select media members and administrators.

Lavelle, 30, was sidelined by an ankle injury for much of the first half of the year, but went on to make six appearances for the USWNT, scoring three goals and adding three assists.

The Cincinnati, Ohio, native had an even bigger impact at club level.

After scoring six goals and adding two assists during the regular season, she led Gotham to the 2025 NWSL Championship, scoring the game winner in the final to defeat the Washington Spirit 1-0.

That tally saw her not only earn the game's MVP award, but she became the first player to score in two NWSL Championships as well as a FIFA Women's World Cup final.

"When I look at the past year, it feels like a testament to the support system I had, with my family, the medical staff at Gotham and with the National Team, all my teammates, coaches and friends," Lavelle said in a statement.

"I wouldn't have been in the position to even be up for the award without all of the support I received throughout the year just to get back on the field. So, this award is definitely shared with all the people I was lucky enough to have in my corner along the way."

Lavelle's club teammate, Lilly Reale was voted U.S. Soccer's Young Female Player of the year. Reale earned 48% of the weighted vote, followed by Jordyn Bugg (29.6%) and Micayla Johnson (16.1%).

In her rookie season, Reale had a significant impact, logging 2,217 minutes in 29 matches across all competitions.

"This year in particular has been one marked by major growth moments, joy and lots of lessons," Reale said. "Through it all, I feel so lucky to have been surrounded by such charismatic teammates, coaches and fans.

"Being able to play alongside many of my role models and represent my country at the highest level is something that I'll never take for granted."

After starting the year with the U.S. U23 team, Reale made her USWNT debut with a start on June 26 against Ireland and not only helped the team to a shutout but also recorded her first career international assist. She went on to make six appearances for the USWNT in 2025.

Rose Lavelle scored three goals for the USWNT in 2025. Robin Alam/ISI Photos via Getty Images

The U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year has been awarded since 1985 when midfielder Sharon Remer earned the first Female Player of the Year honor.

Abby Wambach won the award six times, the most of any player. Mia Hamm won it five times. Lavelle is the 22nd different player to win the award.

Reale marks the 28th player to be named the U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year, an award a player can win only once.

The first time it was awarded, back in 1998, was to current U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone.