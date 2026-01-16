Oliver Glasner confirms he will leave Crystal Palace at end of season

Open Extended Reactions

Oliver Glasner will leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner will leave the club at the end of the season.

Glasner said in a news conference on Friday that he would not renew his contract, ending months of speculation about his future.

"My decision has already been taken months ago," Glasner said.

"I had a meeting [with Steve Parish] in the October international break, we had dinner and a very long talk and I told him I would not sign a new contract for Crystal Palace."

Glasner is glad to have been able to give everyone at the club a sense of "clarity" moving forwards, with the Palace boss also confirming captain Marc Guéhi was in the "final stages" of completing his move to Manchester City.

Glasner added: "I told the team today the same, because I think it is now important to have clarity, because I don't want this question at the players and 'what is going on?'

"We had a very busy schedule, that is why we didn't want to tell it just because we want the same, Steve and me, we want the best for Crystal Palace."

The Austrian manager joined Palace in 2024 from Eintracht Frankfurt, in a quick move by Parish who replaced the then-outgoing Roy Hodgson.

He signed an initial deal at Selhurst Park to the end of the 2025-26 season, which will now expire without renewal.

Glasner then led the Eagles to the FA Cup in 2025 after his first full campaign in charge -- the first ever major trophy won by the South London side.

Speculation about Glasner's future had been widespread since the start of the season, with Parish stating in October that he "would love" to keep him.

Palace are yet to comment on his possible replacement.

Information from the Press Association was used in this report.