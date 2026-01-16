Marc Guéhi close to joining Man City from Crystal Palace - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Marc Guéhi from Crystal Palace, sources have told ESPN.

Talks over a move have accelerated over the last 24 hours and the England defender is now expected to sign a long-term contract at the Etihad Stadium in the coming days

A final agreement is yet to be reached, but City sources are confident the deal will go through.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner confirmed at a news conference on Friday that Guéhi will not be part of their squad for the Premier League game against Sunderland on Saturday.

"My latest understanding is that a deal with Marc is in the final stages," Glasner said.

Marc Guéhi is set to move to Manchester City.

"I can't confirm a club, because it's still not done but it's in the final stages. The result is that Marc doesn't play tomorrow for us."

Sources have told ESPN that City are set to pay a base fee of around £20 million ($26.8m) for Guehi, who was set to be a free agent in the summer, plus add-ons.

The 25-year-old has also verbally agreed a five-and-a-half year deal which will keep him at the Etihad until 2031.

City sources have said Guéhi was already a long-term target and that negotiations were stepped up after losing centre-backs Josko Gvardiol, Rúben Dias and John Stones to injury.

Guéhi saw a move to Liverpool fall through on deadline day last summer and was the subject of intense interest from clubs across Europe who had expected him to become a free agent in the summer.