Guéhi to complete Man City's new-signing XI, worth almost €500m

A transfer window is never a quiet time at the Etihad Stadium, and this month is no exception.

Sources have told ESPN that the club are close to agreeing a deal for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi -- worth around £20 million -- that would see the England international bolster a City backline depleted by injuries in recent weeks.

City have not stood still in the transfer market over the past year, and Guéhi will become City's 14th signing since January 2025 should he complete a move this month. What's more, those players come from all over the pitch.

Introducing ... Pep Guardiola's new-signing XI, at the cost of €489 million in transfer fees.

Goalkeeper

Gianluigi Donnarumma -- €30 million

Donnarumma joined City on September on transfer deadline day in the summer after losing his first-choice spot at PSG. It's fair to say he hasn't looked back. He has allowed just 10 goals in 23 games in all competitions this season, with the fourth-best score for goals prevented, per Opta.

It is worth mentioning James Trafford here, too. The former Burnley goalkeeper joined City last summer in a €31 million deal just over a month before Donnarumma. However, he was quickly made second-choice after three Premier League games when the Italy international arrived.

Defence

RB: Abdukodir Khusanov -- €40 million

Khusanov joined City from Lens last January, however, as Guardiola himself put it, his first game was "not the best start." The defender was named as a starter on his debut against Chelsea, only to make a calamitous error and get booked inside the first four minutes. "I felt like crying for him," Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said.

Still, Khusanov has stuck around and made 23 appearances in all competitions, sometimes filling in at right back.

CB: Marc Guéhi -- €23 million

Though he almost joined Liverpool in the summer, City have always seen him as a long-term target, though he will now provide immediate relief for a defense that is struggling for bodies. John Stones, Josko Gvardiol and Rúben Dias are all out injured, meaning the Crystal Palace captain must hit the ground running should he complete a deal to join City this month.

CB: Vitor Reis -- €37 million

The young Brazil defender has had a taste of action in a City shirt, but no more than that. He made a single appearance in the Premier League and Club World Cup, and two games in the FA Cup last season, before being loaned out to LaLiga side Girona, City's sister club, where he has found regular first-team action.

LB: Rayan Aït-Nouri -- €36 million

Aït-Nouri was City's first signing of a busy summer last year. He joined from Wolves, but has yet to find his feet at the Etihad. He's made just nine appearances so far this season -- only five of those coming the Premier League -- amid a season derailed by an ankle injury.

Midfield

DM: Nico González -- €60 million

González has been one of the most successful signings in this XI. He has racked up 45 appearances for City already in all competitions since arriving from FC Porto last January. He had a big task in front of him, with midfield partner Rodri ruled out for much of last year with a torn ACL.

"It's not easy to learn those things because what he [Rodri] does looks so easy," González told Sky Sports. "Sometimes I say, 'Oh that's so easy, how can I not do it?!' It's not that easy, but I'm trying."

CM: Tijjani Reijnders -- €55 million

The former AC Milan midfielder made an instant impact at City with a goal and an assist on his Premier League debut against Wolves. He hasn't looked back since, playing a crucial part in Guardiola's midfield this season.

CM: Rayan Cherki -- €36 million

Maybe the most naturally gifted player in this XI, Cherki has already shown his flair. His rabona assist for Phil Foden against Sunderland won plenty of plaudits, but not from Guardiola. "Rayan is an exceptional player ... I never saw Messi play a cross like he has done," he said.

"Messi is the best player to play the game, but I never saw these kinds of crosses. Crosses are fine, right or left or which part of your feet, it doesn't matter. If it is effective it is fine, but I like the simplicity because I learned from Messi that I never make a mistake with the simple things. "

Maybe that is why Cherki has made six of his 16 Premier League appearances from off the bench.

Forwards

RW: Savinho -- €25 million

City knew what they were getting with Savinho, who had helped to guide City's sister club Girona to a remarkable Champions League qualification finish in LaLiga last season, only to move to the Etihad in January. He's been a regular contributor for Guardiola, scoring five goals and adding 16 assists in his 71 games in all competitions.

LW: Antoine Semenyo -- €72 million

City's latest signing before Guéhi, Semenyo's career at the Etihad could not have gotten off to a much better start. He has scored in both his opening two games -- first with a goal against Exeter City in the FA Cup, and another against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup semifinals. (He also had a goal controversially ruled out for an offside on Erling Haaland).

ST: Omar Marmoush -- €75 million

At €75 million, Marmoush is the most expensive player that City have signed since last January. It has been a memorable stint so far -- he picked up the Premier League's Goal of the Season award for a belting strike against Bournemouth in May. However, he has struggled to do much this season amid a knee injury and a spell at the Africa Cup of Nations.