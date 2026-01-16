Michael Carrick won't rule out long-term Man United stay

Michael Carrick explains why criticism from former Man United players isn't putting extra pressure on him. (1:00)

Open Extended Reactions

Michael Carrick has refused to rule out the possibility that he could stay on as Manchester United boss beyond the end of the season.

Carrick was unveiled as United's new head coach on Tuesday with the remit of leading the team until the end of the current campaign -- another 17 Premier League games.

The 44-year-old, who was briefly caretaker in 2021, will take charge for first time in his latest spell against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

- Carrick shrugs off criticism from ex-United players

- Laurens' weekend preview: Madrid's redemption? Carrick's debut

- Man United's Lisandro Martínez: Wanted to quit after ACL tear

Carrick says there have been no discussions yet with club bosses about keeping the job permanently, but he left the door open.

"I think we're realistic about where we are at the moment, why I'm here and the role I've got to do," Carrick told a news conference on Friday. "That doesn't change how we go about it in the day-to-day and the focus and making decisions for the long-term strategy of the group.

"I'm certainly not coming in thinking it's a time where week-to-week, game-to-game, we've got to get through it and tick each one off. I think we want to plan to improve beyond this season.

"All I can control is what we give the players and how we create the atmosphere around the group. That's the main focus and we'll see what happens after that."

Michael Carrick was named as Man United head coach until the end of the season. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

United made it clear in their official announcement that Carrick has been given the job until the end of the season.

However, it was noteworthy that he has been given the title of head coach rather than "interim" or "caretaker."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was made caretaker when he took the job -- initially temporarily -- in 2018 and Ralf Rangnick was named interim in 2021.

"I'm here because I enjoy the role and I wanted to do it and I'm hugely privileged to be in this position," said Carrick. "That's kind of where I am, it doesn't change whatever the term or whatever the length [of contract].

"I'm here to do my best and hopefully I've got a lot of experience of what it takes and where we need to get to and I'll try and help with that."

Aside from three games in charge of United more than four years ago, Carrick's only other managerial experience is two-and-a-half years as Middlesbrough boss.

He's been out of work since being dismissed by the Championship side in June 2025.

"I'm happy in my skin, happy in this role, I know what it takes," he said. "I've worked closely with Jose [Mourinho] and Ole for some time so when I took over it felt quite a natural step.

"I understand the questions and that's how it is, you always question until you've achieved something. So that's how it is.

"All I can say is I feel at home, I feel I'm ready and I'm really looking forward to getting to work."