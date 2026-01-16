Man City's Pep Guardiola slams refs' treatment of Erling Haaland

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola refuses to comment on the recent reports of Marc Guehi signing for the club from Crystal Palace. (2:09)

Guardiola has 'nothing to say' over Guehi rumours (2:09)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has accused referees of unfairly punishing star striker Erling Haaland for fouls on defenders.

The prolific striker was involved in a controversial incident in Manchester City's Carabao Cup semifinal against Newcastle on Tuesday when an Antoine Semenyo goal was ruled out.

Haaland, stood in an offside position, was deemed to have interfered with play after a VAR review that delayed the game for five-and-a-half minutes.

- Sources: Man City agree deal with Palace for Guéhi

- VAR review: Explaining five-minute decision to rule out Semenyo goal

- Premier League January transfers: All confirmed ins, outs for every club

Not only did City manager Guardiola not agree with that decision, but he feels the Norwegian is being singled out too often.

"He is the only striker in the world that makes more fouls than defenders do on him," Guardiola said. "That is his biggest attribute. That is really good. He is only the striker in my life that makes more fouls to defenders than defenders to him. I've never seen this.

"At the beginning of the season the referee said it would be the opposite. But it is the opposite of that, honestly.

Erling Haaland shows his frustration during Manchester City's Carabao Cup semifinal first leg with Newcastle United. Oli SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images

"Have you seen what happens in the boxes, not just with Man City? When there is pushes and holding? I don't understand that [there] is never a foul every time. I don't understand that every time Erling touches an opponent it's a foul from Erling."

Haaland has scored 29 goals in 26 appearances for City this season but only once -- a penalty -- in the last six.

Guardiola said he may be feeling the effects of the schedule but backed the Norway international to recover his sharpness.

"God bless that we have Erling in our team right now and all of the season," Guardiola added. "We are fortunate to have him and without him we would not be in the position we are in now.

"He brings a lot and is getting better at many, many things.

"There are a lot of games and it is an incredible period for games. Every three days there is a match, recovery is less with travel, tough conditions, central defenders [who are] tough.

"It is difficult but he'll be back."

City are back in Premier League action on Saturday as they make the short derby trip to face rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

PA contributed to this report.