Sources: Inter Miami eyeing $15M move for Monterrey's Berterame

Inter Miami CF has expressed interest in signing Rayados de Monterrey and Mexico national team forward Germán Berterame, sources confirm to ESPN.

The MLS team would be willing to pay the player's release clause to complete the transfer, sources revealed. Mexican outlets reported Berterame's release clause to be valued at $15 million.

A deal between Inter Miami and Rayados for Berterame has not been finalized yet.

Berterame started for Rayados on Friday night and scored a goal in his team's 5-1 thrashing of Mazatlán FC.

Prior to Rayados, Berterame featured for Argentine sides San Lorenzo and Patronato before making his Liga MX debut with Atletico San Luis in 2019. While playing for Atletico San Luis, the forward scored 31 goals in 93 games in all competitions and earned the Golden Boot for the 2021 Apertura tournament.

Berterame then joined Rayados in 2022, where he has recorded 67 goals and 15 assists in 152 games across all competitions.

His efforts in Liga MX earned him recognition from the Mexican national team, after becoming eligible to feature for El Tricolor by completing the country's naturalization process.

Though Berterame previously featured for the Argentina youth national team, his lack of appearances with the senior squad allowed for the forward to represent Mexico without needing to file a FIFA One Time Switch.

Other MLS teams previously expressed interest in Berterame. FC Cincinnati attempted to trigger the player's previous release clause, but the two parties failed to come to an agreement to complete the transfer.