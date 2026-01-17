Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE: Latest Updates, scores, commentary, analysis from Manchester derby

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United kick off the new Michael Carrick-era with the small matter of the Manchester derby as Arsenal-chasing Manchester City arrive at Old Trafford looking to keep up the pressure on the Premier League table toppers. You can follow it all live, right here with ESPN (the blog will appear below the short preview text).

The last time Michael Carrick took charge of Man United, they beat Villarreal, drew Chelsea and beat Arsenal but that was four and some years ago, and what's ahead of him is a whole different proposition. United are coming off the disastrous reign of Ruben Amorim and find themselves out of both EFL and FA Cups and need a proper top 4 challenge to salvage the season. On contract only till this summer, Carrick's task is multifold: help with that challenge, lift the mood at Old Trafford, and integrate United's academy players into the senior team in a way Amorim never did. He was often accused of tactical inflexibility at Middlesborough -- where he started brightly before fading towards the end -- and he'll be keen to redress that at a club that, as Amorim found out, demands at least a certain degree of flexibility.

Carrick's task won't be easy, and that's underlined by his first opponents. Man City, coming off the signing of the brilliant Antoine Semenyo are looking to mount one of their famous charges to the title, even as Arsenal have opened a six-point lead atop the league. Semenyo is a threat -- as he showed at Old Trafford just last month -- but importantly for Pep Guardiola, Rodri is back, and the former Balon d'Or winner adds a measure of quality to the City squad that is incomparable to anyone else in the league. Meanwhile, Erling Haaland will be raring to have a go at one of his favourite opponents (only against RB Leipzig, West Ham and Wolves does Haaland have more goals than United) and he'll take some stopping.

