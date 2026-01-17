Transfer rumors, news: Chelsea, Man City lead race for Barça's Fernández

The ESPN FC TV react to Barcelona beating Real Racing Club 2-0 in the Copa del Rey round of 16. (2:34)

Barcelona teenager Dro Fernández is wanted by Chelsea and Manchester City among others, while the Blues are up against Bayern Munich for the signing of defender Jérémy Jacquet Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Barcelona had expected Dro Fernández to sign a new contract when he turned 18 earlier this week, allowing them to increase his release clause. Pedro Salado/Getty Images

- Chelsea and Manchester City are leading the race to sign 18-year-old Barcelona sensation Dro Fernández, talkSPORT reports. Sources have told ESPN that the attacking midfielder has informed the club of his desire to leave this January by exercising his €6 million ($7m) release clause. Borussia Dortmund are also keen on signing Fernández, who has made five first-team appearances this season and is highly rated by coach Hansi Flick.

- Bayern Munich could rival Chelsea for Rennes centre-back Jérémy Jacquet, Florian Plettenberg reports. While the Blues have stolen a march on their rivals by initiating direct talks with the player, Bayern chiefs continue to hold a very high opinion of him. Jacquet's transfer valuation, thought to be more than €50 million, could prove to be the biggest stumbling block for the German champions, however, especially if Kim Min-Jae stays. A host of other top clubs are thought to be tracking the 20-year-old's development, who is under contract at Rennes until June 2029.

- Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta's camp held a meeting with Juventus on Friday, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 28-year-old is also attracting attention from several Premier League clubs, although no formal bids have been made at this stage. Talks between Mateta and Juventus over personal terms are said to have been "positive," with the Italian side hoping to sign him on an initial loan deal with a future obligation to make the move permanent. The proposed transfer now hinges upon Crystal Palace's final decision over exit conditions, with sources telling ESPN that Eagles defender Marc Guéhi is set to move to Manchester City this month.

- Fulham have not yet given up on signing PSV Eindhoven forward Ricardo Pepi, despite the United States international recently suffering a broken forearm, Sky Sports reports. Pepi has scored 11 goals for PSV this season, including three in the UEFA Champions League, but he now faces two months on the sidelines following surgery.

- Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is on Manchester United's managerial shortlist, according to the Daily Mirror. The Austrian coach, who led Palace to the FA Cup last season and won the Europa League at previous club Eintracht Frankfurt, recently announced he will depart Palace at the end of the season.

Manchester United have rejected several approaches for Harry Maguire this month. (The Sun)

Inter Milan will offer Francesco Pio Esposito a new contract to ward off interest from Premier League clubs in the 20-year-old Italian striker. (Tuttosport)

Celtic are preparing a loan offer for Eintracht Frankfurt defender Auréle Amenda. (Sky Germany)

AFC Bournemouth have agreed a deal to sign Alex Tóth from Ferencvárosi worth a reported €10 million plus add-ons. (Sky Sports)

Burnley are weighing up a loan move for West Ham United midfielder James Ward-Prowse this month. As things stand, no approach has been made. (The Sun)

Leeds United have enquired about the availability of Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Jørgen Strand Larsen. (The Athletic)

Austin FC are close to completing a deal to sign Palmeiras winger Facundo Torres. (Tom Bogert)

Al Saad are ready to submit a bid for Lazio centre-back Alessio Romagnoli. (Nicolo Schira)

Stoke City have made a move to sign Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan until the end of the season. (Football Insider)