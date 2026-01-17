Bottom-side Liverpool sign Martha Thomas on loan from Spurs

Open Extended Reactions

Martha Thomas has joined Liverpool until the end of the season. Getty

Liverpool have completed the loan signing of Martha Thomas from Tottenham.

The Scotland international, who joined Spurs from Manchester United in 2023, has agreed to join the Reds for the remainder of the season.

She told the club's official website: "It means a lot. It's a really exciting time for me and I'm really excited to be here.

"I think it's the right fit, right now in my career. Even though it's a short loan, I'm really looking forward to be here and help this team climb the table where they deserve to be."

Liverpool are bottom of the Women's Super League having failed to win any of their 12 matches so far.