Man United vs Man City: Kobbie Mainoo handed first Premier League start of season by Michael Carrick

Alejandro Moreno reacts to Michael Carrick's comments about setting up his Man United side to match Man City. (1:23)

Moreno: It would be an awful idea for Man United to try and outplay Man City (1:23)

Open Extended Reactions

Kobbie Mainoo has been handed his first Premier League start of the season by Manchester United interim boss Michael Carrick for the visit of Manchester City on Saturday.

Mainoo, despite a fine start to his United and England career, had largely been cast aside by Ruben Amorim -- with his only appearance in the starting XI coming in a Carabao Cup defeat in September.

The 20-year-old's half brother was even pictured wearing a T-shirt which read "Free Kobbie Mainoo" last month.

- Latest updates from Man United vs Man City

But after Amorim's sacking, Mainoo has been given the nod in midfield for the Manchester Derby, which represents Carrick's first game back in charge as interim boss.

Bryan Mbeumo also returns to the starting lineup after a spell away with Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations.