Tottenham chief: Team 'fallen short', more quality and leadership needed

Tottenham Hotspur CEO Vinai Venkatesham has admitted the men's team has "fallen short of where we want to be so far this season" and said the club "must add more quality, experience, and leadership to compete consistently at the highest level."

The Spurs hierarchy have faced growing calls from the fanbase -- and also within the first team -- to be more communicative with their plans for the club amid a run of poor performances and results that have seen Thomas Frank's team slide down to 14th place in the Premier League table.

Venkatesham, 44, joined Spurs in April 2025 and has grown in authority since the shock exit of Daniel Levy in September which came amid an almost unprecedented period of personnel changes at the top of the club.

"Opportunities for a genuine reset are rare in clubs of our size, and we have been determined not to waste this moment as we make the changes needed behind the scenes to compete consistently at the highest level," Venkatesham said in a lengthy statement addressed to supporters.

"Football has changed significantly in recent years, and while the club has evolved and achieved incredible things, we recognise that in some key areas we have not always kept pace.

"We all feel the gap between where we are and where we want to be, and while we know progress takes time, we share your impatience to close it. Our supporters want wins and performances to be proud of, and we know the men's first team has fallen short of where we want to be so far this season."

Vinai Venkatesham (right) joined Spurs as their new chief executive in April 2025. Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

Venkatesham's comments touched on a series of topics including the academy and player services. His comments on transfers appeared particularly notable given Spurs' activity in the ongoing January transfer window in which Spurs have been one of the Premier League's most active clubs, moving Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace and signing Conor Gallagher from Atlético Madrid.

"We believe in our current squad, but must add more quality, experience, and leadership to compete consistently at the highest level," he said. "Doing so requires a more proactive approach to recruitment, alongside a wage structure that supports our ambition.

"We are fully focused on strengthening the squad in January where the right opportunities exist, while recognising that the most significant player trading activity typically comes in summer windows. Our priority is to make signings that genuinely move us forward, and we will be disciplined against that aim.

"Player trading is also about knowing when to sell and being decisive about moving players on who are not part of our future. Doing so is essential to maximising value and managing our financial fair play obligations. Despite common belief, we are not immune to these rules and must carefully manage our squad development plans against them."

Head coach Frank has seen his popularity with the Spurs fanbase nosedive in recent weeks following comprehensive defeats to rivals Arsenal and Chelsea as well as a series of blunt attacking displays. Spurs announced the arrival of former Everton defender John Heitinga as the Dane's new assistant this week.

Frank's task has been made harder by Spurs' lengthy interest list which has seen long-term absentees James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski being joined in the treatment room by the likes of Richarlison and Rodrigo Bentancur.

"Whilst coaching is of course critical, and we have strengthened Thomas Frank's coaching staff with the appointment of John Heitinga, maximising performance is about more than coaching alone," Venkatesham continued. "We must be world class in performance services, including medical care, sports science, nutrition, and psychology, to ensure players are available and primed to compete at the highest level."

The team's late defeat away at Bournemouth saw defender Micky van de Ven appear to get in an argument with some of the travelling Spurs supporters as João Palhinha and Pedro Porro were also pulled away from the travelling fans. It was the latest sign of what appears to be a growing rift between the team and the fanbase.

"Perhaps most importantly, we know there is distance between the club and our supporters, and we are committed to rebuilding that connection," Venkatesham said. "With your input, we have introduced initiatives such as the new Sonny mural, ticketing changes, and a trial singing section, and we will continue to work closely with the Fan Advisory Board."

The biggest section of Venkatesham's statement was dedicated to the supporters and his acknowledgement of the need to repair relationships.

"Tottenham Hotspur cannot exist without you, our supporters. We are built on the loyalty, passion, and commitment of those who follow us, and we do not underestimate what supporting our club means," Venkatesham, who also descibed the women's team as a "key focus", added.

"Your dedication matters deeply. Thank you for your ongoing support. We are determined to deliver a future that reflects it."