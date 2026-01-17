Marcus Rashford's Barcelona desire an example for Dro Fernández, youngsters - Hansi Flick

Open Extended Reactions

Hansi Flick suggested Marcus Rashford's desire to play for Barcelona should serve as an example to the club's youngsters after Dro Fernández communicated his desire to leave this month.

Fernández, 18, told Barça this week that he plans to exit in January by activating his €6 million ($7m) release clause, with ESPN revealing Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Chelsea are among the clubs chasing the teenager.

The news left Barça stunned, with coach Flick especially disappointed after bringing Fernández into the first team fold and handing him his LaLiga and Champions League debuts this season.

Speaking in a news conference on Saturday, Flick initially said he would not speak about the Fernández situation until his departure was "done," but alluded to it strongly when asked if he would like to sign Rashford, on loan from Manchester United, permanently in the summer.

"Marcus' performances have been really good until now, so we have to manage it, but it's [sporting director] Deco's job do things for next season," Flick said.

"We have to wait. We have months to go. For me, of course with Marcus we have a player on the top level, but also with our situation, and what I appreciate a lot from him [is his desire to be here].

"This is what I want to say to young players from La Masia: We are Barça and we are one of the best teams in the world. We give them the opportunity to train with us, to grow, to train with the best players in the world, the support and the confidence.

"If you want to play with Barça, then it has to be 100% with your whole heart. This is what I want to say to everyone: 100%. These colours, you have to live for them. All the others, I don't want."

At other times, Flick had to bite his tongue when being asked about Fernández, an attacking midfielder who's been compared to Thiago Alcantara and Pedri, but the German coach also alluded to the people around the player influencing his decisions.

Marcus Rashford is only on loan at Barcelona but could join permanently in the summer. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"I said before with Dro, if it's not done I will not answer this question, but it's football," he added of the youngster's imminent exit.

"Sometimes it's like that, that, yes, you do not agree with what they are doing, but they are 18, they are old enough to make decisions, they have people around them.

"Of course, when I see like ... no, no, I don't want to talk anymore, it's enough."

Fernández's next club has not yet been confirmed, but sources told ESPN PSG are now strongly positioned to sign him, with coach Luis Enrique's relationship with the player's agent, Ivan de la Peña, a major factor.

Another player who is set to leave Barça this month is goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, who ESPN revealed Friday is close to moving to LaLiga side Girona on loan until the summer to play regular football before the World Cup.

"It's Marc's decision," Flick said when asked about the German international's situation.

"He knows what he wants, also for the future. Of course we spoke many times in the last days and weeks.

"This is Marc ... also when he's on loan, he's a Barça player, he's our captain. For me, he's an idol of this club, a very important player for this club in the last 10, 12 years. His decision, we accept what he wants."

Flick also added that he hopes midfielder Marc Bernal will remain with the club after sources told ESPN the club could allow him to leave on loan following his return from a long-term injury.

"I hope [he stays]," Flick said. "My opinion is clear. But in football you never know. From my side, he stays here.

"He came back from a huge injury, is adapting a lot, improving a lot, we want to support him, help him reach his level and maybe more. He has a lot of potential."

LaLiga leaders Barça return to league action on Sunday when they travel to Real Sociedad, who are unbeaten in their last three matches since appointing American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo.

"They have more confidence now after two wins and a draw," Flick said of the challenge facing his side as they look to make it 12 wins in a row in all competitions.

"I know the coach well, we were living next to each other in the same part of Germany before. I am very happy to see him tomorrow.

"It will be tough, they have fantastic players and confidence from the last matches. But we want to win LaLiga and we want to win tomorrow."