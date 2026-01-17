Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest updates, scores, commentary, from Premier League fixture

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal travel to the City Ground to face a struggling Nottingham Forest as they look to convert their six-point lead atop the Premier League table to nine after Manchester City's 0-2 loss to Manchester United earlier today. You can follow it all live, right here with ESPN (the blog will appear below the short preview text).

Arsenal haven't been at their smoothest recently but have found a way to grind out results when the need's risen. Against a Forest who'll be desperate to keep their six-point gap from the bottom three (or expand it if they can), it won't be an easy game. Sean Dyche has been known to set his teams up in a way that frustrates Mikel Arteta, and it could take a moment of magic from the likes of Bukayo Saka to transform the game. The key, of course, remains set pieces. As Sunaadh Sagar writes here: Arsenal remain the best in the league at scoring from set-plays (14, excluding penalties), while Forest are the second-worst at conceding from set-pieces (13). The statistics, the omens only point to one way that this game will break open.

Arteta's not too worried, though. "I think we are building very good momentum and belief comes from performances and the level of consistency that we have shown throughout 32 games already this season," he said after the 3-2 win at Stamford Bridge in the EFL Cup semifinal. "It should help us to be very convinced that we have the ability to do that, but the reality is that you have to show it in every game and there's still so much to happen, but we are glad that we are still alive in the four competitions."