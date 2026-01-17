Wayne Rooney on win over Man City: That is the Man United DNA

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has praised his former side's derby victory over Manchester City on Saturday, saying their performance encapsulated the "United DNA."

United outplayed City to take all three points in interim manager Michael Carrick's first game in charge -- with Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu delivering the blows in the second half.

"Obviously I'm absolutely delighted. I think the team spirit, the work rate, the energy, everything about that team was fantastic today," Rooney said on BBC Sport.

"I'm absolutely buzzing for the players, for the fans -- the fans have been starved of that over the last few years. I know it's only one performance, but I think everyone could see how exciting that team can be.

"You hear everyone, especially us as ex-players, talk about the United DNA and that has just shown what it is. Work rate off the ball, wingers getting back filling in and helping out the full-backs.

Reacting to the two goals United scored -- with a further three ruled out for offside -- the former England international commented: "And the goals; crosses in the box and desire to get on the end of it. The first goal, counter-attack, sitting in and breaking fast - that is the United DNA and that was what we've been missing. And hopefully this continues."

Goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu sealed a derby win for Manchester United at Old Trafford. Photo by Copa/Getty Images

"The work rate, the shape, the organisation of Manchester United today, the desire to get back and double up and help your teammates out and tackle and run without the ball, as quickly backwards and you do forwards."

"I think that was really evident today."

Rooney is the all-time leading goalscorer at United, where he won five Premier League titles.