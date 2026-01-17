Bernardo Silva: Diego Dalot red? 50-50 calls all against Man City

Open Extended Reactions

Bernardo Silva has said Manchester City's rivals get "all the 50-50 decisions" after claiming Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot should have been sent off during a 2-0 Manchester derby defeat at Old Trafford.

United marked Michael Carrick's first game as head coach with a rampant victory -- the home side also had three goals disallowed for offside and hit the woodwork twice -- and a result which boosts their Champions League qualification hopes and inflicted a severe dent into City's title ambitions.

But referee Anthony Taylor's decision to issue a yellow card to Dalot for a 10th minute foul on Jérémy Doku, a decision which was not challenged by VAR, came with the scoreline at 0-0 and enabled United to continue with 11 players rather than lose a defender with 80 minutes to play.

City midfielder Silva said that the decision was similar to a number of incidents that he claims have gone against his team this season.

"I saw the challenge, it is what it is," Silva said. "This season, the 50-50 decisions all go against us. They all go for our rivals.

"At the end of the day this was not the reason [we lost], but I watched the clip and it is a red card.

"After a day like today, I don't think we have any excuses. It was a really bad performance from us. They [United] deserved to win today.

"They had more energy and intention. It always felt like they were close to score and we were never there.

Man City's Bernardo Silva said Diogo Dalot should have been sent off, but the decision was not why they lost to United. Photo by Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

"We gave them what they want. They took the game to where they are good and we are not so good. There was a lot of things missing from us. Definitely a bad day for us."

City manager Pep Guardiola also said that Dalot should have been sent off, but refused to say that the incident led to his team's defeat.

"It's a red card," Guardiola said. "But it would be poor as a manager to analyse that as the reason for the game.

"The better team won. They had something we didn't have -- energy. In ten years, this is my 27th derby, I have been many times here, but we didn't have the level to win this kind of game.

"It happens in a football match. It can happen. In a derby, there is an energy and we didn't have it. We never made a threat or a cross or a movement to try and win that.

"It is also part of the energy, win or lose it is about what we do with the ball as well, not just without."