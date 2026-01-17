Arbeloa: Real Madrid fans have 'every right' to whistle us

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa said fans have "every right to whistle" after a nightmare week ended with the Bernabéu crowd targeting the team during Saturday's 2-0 win over Levante.

Madrid went into the La Liga game having been beaten by Barcelona in the Supercopa final -- after which Arbeloa's predecessor Xabi Alonso was sacked -- and then eliminated from the Copa del Rey by second-tier Albacete.

Fans at the Bernabéu reacted by whistling the team throughout the match, with a particular focus on stars Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham, although second-half goals from Kylian Mbappé and Raúl Asencio meant the team ended the day just a point behind leaders Barcelona, who play on Sunday.

"I've always had a lot of respect for the Bernabéu," Arbeloa said, when asked about the whistles in his post-match news conference. "I've been whistled a lot too, and what makes us great is the high standards of this club... [Fans] know we can give much more, to be at Real Madrid's level.

"We haven't had a good week, and the fans have every right to whistle. Now I have to earn their affection as coach. They were whistles for me as well."

As well as whistles for the players, there was one early chant calling on Madrid president Florentino Perez to resign, which was dismissed by Arbeloa.

"I know where the noise comes from, these campaigns," he said. "They're not from people who don't like Florentino. They're from people who don't like Real Madrid. They're not going to fool me... We Madrid fans are aware of what Florentino has done for this club."

Real Madrid were whistled by fans during their 2-0 win over Levante. Photo by Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Vinícius Junior -- whose poor form has coincided with doubts about his future, with his contract up in 2027 -- appeared emotional in the tunnel pre-match, having been whistled by fans during the warm-up.

"I'm going to work to get the best out of Vinícius," Arbeloa said. "I'm going to demand that my players look for him. He's fearless, he has character. He's one of the most dangerous players, if not the most dangerous, in the world. He embodies what a Real Madrid player is."

The coach, who only took over on Tuesday, also praised Bellingham after the midfielder was singled out by fans.

"He's even better close up: the experience, the maturity, the leadership," Arbeloa said. "He takes responsibility, and it's a shame he didn't score. He's one of the leaders, just like Kylian or Fede [Valverde]."