Oliver Glasner: Crystal Palace feel 'abandoned' with Marc Guéhi move near

Outgoing Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has said his side feel "abandoned completely" after their defeat to Sunderland, and news that captain Marc Guéhi is on the verge of a move to Manchester City.

The defeat completes a disastrous week for the club -- which saw Glasner announce in a news conference that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season, and captain Guéhi will depart midway through the season.

Saturday's 2-1 loss to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light stretched Palace's winless run to 10 games in all compeititions.

"I think the players gave everything they could. We have seen we have made no substitutions. Look at the bench -- just kids there in our attack," a visibly frustrated Glasner told Sky Sports following the defeat to Sunderland.

"We're preparing and then yesterday I get told that our captain will be sold. So why not next week so we can play at least this game? Next week other players are coming back and that makes me really upset today."

Asked if the uncertainty behind the scenes has been the story of Palace's season, Glasner referenced Eberechi Eze's abrupt move to Arsenal in the summer.

"I feel again if your heart gets torn out twice a year. And with Eze, one day before a game in summer and your captain one day before a game. I've just got no understanding."

Sources have told ESPN that Guéhi is set to have a medical on Sunday, after Palace and City agreed a deal worth an initial £20 million ($27m) -- and Glasner said he was blindsided in his discovery that the transfer was happening.

"I'm in football now for more than 30 years. I've never experienced this, not once and now it happens twice within six or seven months. And I think that's just where we are now. And we're playing for weeks now with 12 certain players from our squad."

"I heard yesterday at 10:30, I heard the first time that we are selling Marc. And I think the negotiations were a few days long, so nobody could have called at 10?

"And at 10:30 everything was agreed. And then we have to deal with it. One day before a game going here to Sunderland, we know we are not in the best run. We know all the circumstances. We have no players available. We are selling our captain. We have completely no understanding. I don't know. No team would do this. I've seen other team's players play and then the next day they are leaving. So we are selling the day before."

Although a remarkable news conference on Friday saw Glasner state he would depart at the end of the season, he cast doubt on his short-term future when asked if decision making by the club could cause him to leave.

"I don't know [if I will see this season out]. So I will, as I mentioned now, a huge appreciation for this group of players who I completely trust and their character is exceptional. And so we will stick together. We will stick together and get this turned around.

"So I will never step back because these players deserve Oliver Glasner as their manager and as their leader and this is what I will do. But again, sometimes it would help if you have a little bit of support."

