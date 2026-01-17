Kylian Mbappé only trails Cristiano Ronaldo in race to 50 LaLiga goals

Open Extended Reactions

Kylian Mbappé scored his 50th LaLiga goal on Saturday, becoming the second fastest player this century to reach the milestone.

The only player ahead of Mbappé in terms of speed? Former Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mbappé, who joined Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024, needed only 53 games to get to his half-century, which he reached with a penalty in the 2-0 win over Levante at the Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappé scored his 50th LaLiga goal for Real Madrid against Levante on Saturday. Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Fastest to 50 LaLiga goals (Since 2000-01) Player Games Team Cristiano Ronaldo 51 Real Madrid Kylian Mbappé 53 Real Madrid Luis Suárez 59 Barcelona Radamel Falcao 64 Atlético Madrid Robert Lewandowski 78 Barcelona Neymar 84 Barcelona Gareth Bale 87 Real Madrid Ruud van Nistelrooy 89 Real Madrid Diego Milito 93 Zaragoza Gonzalo Higuaín 98 Real Madrid

Ronaldo, however, got to 50 in just 51 games after his move from Manchester United in 2009.

He went on to score a mammoth 311 LaLiga goals for Real Madrid in 292 games.

Mbappé could only dream of such a record.

"I'm grateful for his effort," new Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa said after the Levante game, which Mbappé was passed fit for.

"He is our leader. He made a great effort [to play], with the pain in his knee, but he still wanted to show up and help the team. He's an incredible boy, and a natural-born leader."

Information from ESPN Global Research was used in this report.