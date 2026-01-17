Wrexham captain James McClean departs for Derry City

Open Extended Reactions

Championship side Wrexham have announced their club captain has left the club by mutual consent and joined Irish side Derry City.

McClean, 36, joined the Welsh side in 2023 -- where he was a regular starter in a side that secured back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship.

The winger made a total of 95 league appearances for Wrexham in a fruitful two-and-a-half year spell.

He returns to Derry City -- who play in the top flight of Irish football -- where he spent three years at the start of his career. He will link up with his younger brother Patrick, who was announced to have returned to the side on Friday.

Phil Parkinson, Wrexham manager, said: "I had a good chat with Jimmy last week. The time is right for him and his family. He always wanted to settle back in his hometown and he has the opportunity to finish his career there."

- From Wrexham to Macclesfield, the FA Cup is why we love football

"He's been a great servant to the club, and we've really enjoyed working with him. He's been an important player over the last few years for us, with his drive, determination, mentality, and his professionalism, and we wish him and his family all the best."

McClean's career also includes Premier League spells at Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion, and he won 103 caps with the Republic of Ireland before he retired from international football in 2023.