Mikel Arteta: Arsenal were denied 'very clear penalty' in Forest draw

Mikel Arteta has said Arsenal were denied a "very clear penalty" in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest.

The league leaders missed the opportunity to move nine points clear at the top of the Premier League after Manchester City's defeat at Manchester United earlier in the day.

Instead, they end the day seven ahead of City, following a stalemate at the City Ground which saw Arsenal dominate the ball for long periods.

Gabriel Martinelli wasted a glorious chance moments after Declan Rice was denied by Nikola Milenkovic's block midway through the first half.

Substitutes Mikel Merino and Bukayo Saka both went close, but Arteta was left to rue an 80th-minute incident in which Forest defender Ola Aina survived a VAR check for handball.

"We came here to win the game and we haven't managed to do that for different reasons," he said.

"It's a credit to them because they are really well organised and they are really good at breaking momentum when you have certain dominance in the game.

"The reality is we created four massive chances with Martinelli an open goal, Declan Rice a tap-in, Mikel [Merino], the header of Bukayo and on top of that obviously a very clear penalty in the box that has not been given.

Ola Aina was investigated by VAR for handball, but his arm was judged to be in a natural position. Photo by Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images

"So without conceding a single shot on target again, the fact we haven't won the game with that, disappointing and on top of that I think we can do things better, especially in certain areas attacking."

The Premier League's Match Centre suggested the ball hit Aina's shoulder first and then his arm was in a natural position when making contact.

"They are right," Arteta said in response. "He hits the shoulder, and then he takes the ball with the hand. So, the explanation is not right, but the rest is OK.

"The order is OK, but the timing and the intention of the play is very clear. If not, I wouldn't be sitting here, and in my opinion, it's a very clear penalty."

Reflecting on Arsenal's failure to move nine points clear yet still extending their lead with Aston Villa set to face Everton tomorrow, Arteta said: "Every week is an opportunity obviously.

"We want to win every game and if we would have done that, we would have been in a different position. We made a step, a smaller one than we would have wanted, but it is a step."