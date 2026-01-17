PSG finalising deal for Barcelona starlet Dro Fernández - sources

The ESPN FC TV react to Barcelona beating Real Racing Club 2-0 in the Copa del Rey round of 16. (2:34)

Open Extended Reactions

Paris Saint-Germain are finalising details for the transfer of Dro Fernández, the latest prodigy from Barcelona's academy, sources confirmed to ESPN.

After another day of talks on Saturday between the European champions and the 18-year-old Spaniard's agent, who is also the agent of PSG manager Luis Enrique, a deal has been agreed on principal for a contract until 2030. Only a few details remain to be sorted.

- Barcelona stunned by transfer request from teen Dro Fernández

- Flick: Rashford's Barcelona desire an example for youngsters

- Sources: Barça's Ter Stegen close to joining Girona on loan

PSG will pay the €6 million ($7m) release clause to the Catalans to attract one of the most promising midfielders of his generation.

Fernández has made five appearances for Barça's first team this season but, sources said, felt leaving the club where he arrived as a boy was the best thing for his career going forward.

ESPN reported Friday that Barcelona had been left stunned after Fernández informed the Spanish champions of his desire to leave this January by exercising his release clause.

Dro Fernández has made five first-team appearances for Barcelona this season. Maria Garcia Jimenez /Soccrates/Getty Images

The expectation at Barça had been that he would renew his contract after turning 18 this week, allowing them to increase his €6m clause.

Sources told ESPN that Borussia Dortmund were among the clubs who have shown a strong interest in signing Fernández.

Clubs across Europe, especially in Germany and England, have been tracking the talented attacking midfielder for years, with Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Chelsea among the other teams who are known to have been interested in the past.

However former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique, with whom Fernández spoke over the phone, convinced him to join the Ligue 1 side, sources said.

PSG were looking for new signings in midfield and view Fernández as a terrific option, considering his talent and low release clause.

It is the second time, after Xavi Simons in 2019, that the Parisians have managed to attract a Barcelona talent made at La Masia.

ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens contributed to this report.