Liverpool sign North Carolina Courage legend Denise O'Sullivan

Liverpool have completed the signing of North Carolina Courage captain and Republic of Ireland international Denise O'Sullivan, the clubs announced Saturday.

The 31-year-old midfielder departs as the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) club's all-time appearance leader after playing in 186 games during her nine seasons in North Carolina.

O'Sullivan now joins a Liverpool team that sits bottom of the Women's Super League (WSL), without a win in 12 matches.

"It means a lot. It's a very proud moment for myself and also for my family, who are now only a 40-minute flight away," O Sullivan told Liverpool's website.

"Liverpool is a massive club and I think when you join a club as big as Liverpool it comes with massive responsibility and I can't wait to get to work and to give 100 per cent every day."

Denise O'Sullivan played for the North Carolina Courage since their inaugural season. Matt Kelley/NWSL via Getty Images

After joining North Carolina in its inaugural NWSL season, O'Sullivan played a part in winning seven league trophies -- three Shields, two Championships and two Challenge Cups.

She had been named captain ahead of the 2023 season.

"It's hard to put into words what this club has truly meant to me," O'Sullivan said in a statement from the Courage. "North Carolina will always be my home, and I'm forever grateful to the Club, my teammates, and the incredible fans who supported and believed in me every step of the way,"

"I'm on to a new challenge now, but I'll always be a part of Courage Country. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything."

The arrival of O'Sullivan, who has won 128 caps with Ireland, comes a day after Liverpool announced the loan signing of Martha Thomas from Tottenham.

The Scotland international, who joined Spurs from Manchester United in 2023, has agreed to move to Liverpool for the remainder of the season.

PA contributed to this report.